Since 2015, the non-profit and its partners across the private sectors and NGOs have helped to protect an area of forest twelve times larger than the size of Greater London, (or 2.8 million standard football pitches) from deforestation



Earthqualizer, the leading non-profit focused on long-term sustainability and social equity in landscapes affected by deforestation, has passed an unprecedented milestone. Through joint efforts with corporate partners and NGOs, the foundation has supported deforestation-free outcomes across 2 million hectares of forest at risk from palm oil expansion in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.



2 million hectares is roughly equivalent in size to around 2.8 million standard football pitches, and equates to around 6.5% of the total land used to grow palm oil worldwide.



Ihwan Rafina Senior Director at MosaiX, said:



“In sustainability, impact is what really matters, and preventing 2m hectares of forest loss is a fantastic milestone. We’re proud of the impact our work is having on landscapes and local communities – but there is still so much left to do to deliver true environmental, social and economic justice in the agricultural supply chain.



“The Earthqualizer Foundation, alongside Inovasi Digital and MosaiX, will continue to work together with forward-thinking companies, NGOs, governments and local communities to transform commodity supply chains for the sustainable benefit of people and nature.”



Since 2015, Earthqualizer and its ecosystem partners have helped safeguard at-risk forests across thousands of concessions, building on the first No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation (NDPE) commitments announced in December 2013 – with extensive documentation and verified evidence that none of this forest has been cleared.



To achieve this, Earthqualizer collaborates with its trusted partners Inovasi Digital and MosaiX, to provide a comprehensive suite of risk analysis and advisory services. The group combines corporate intelligence databases, satellite-based land use monitoring, geospatial data analysis and field-level knowledge with sector-specific expertise to support sustainable practices across tropical forest regions.



This integrated approach enables companies to identify deforestation risks, meet their NDPE commitments, and comply with emerging regulations such as the EUDR. In parallel, Earthqualizer works closely with local communities, civil society organizations, and government actors to ensure that forest protection efforts are grounded in local realities and social accountability.



A key component of the initiative is the use of a highly accurate, regularly updated dataset on land use change and deforestation drivers, combined with corporate intelligence allowing successful outreach to key decision makers. This data is leveraged in collaboration with corporate stakeholders to guide more responsible sourcing decisions and foster tangible change on the ground.



In delivering on this milestone, Earthqualizer has supported 84 different company groups to formally adopt NDPE commitments. During this time, 39 groups have issued Stop Work Orders (SWOs) in response to potential NDPE violations identified by Earthqualizer, and 35 groups have begun implementing structured Recovery Plans to address non-compliance. The foundation has also conducted direct engagement processes over dozens of groups based on identified alerts.



Although the milestone is a huge achievement, the work is far from over. As highlighted in the Earthqualizer report – Outstanding Debt, many companies have yet to fulfil their NDPE recovery obligations despite years of documented forest violations. This report highlights the critical challenge: that monitoring and alerting alone are not enough.



To achieve true social and environmental justice, organizations that have profited from this land conversion throughout the supply chain must share responsibility and deliver follow-up recovery.



Earthqualizer works with many of the world’s leading palm oil traders, refiners and consumer goods companies. The organisation’s mission is to help companies achieve their deforestation-free commitments, fight for a fairer deal for smallholders and local communities and support governments to implement policies that favour diversified landscapes.



Since 2015, the organisation has monitored around 30 million hectares of land on a biweekly basis.



Additional information about Earthqualizer can be found at https://earthqualizer.org/



About Earthqualizer Foundation Companies



The Earthqualizer Foundation, Inovasi Digital, and MosaiX B.V. operate as a mission-aligned ecosystem working together to advance sustainable, deforestation-free, and inclusive agri-commodity supply chains. Each organization plays a complementary role in delivering impact – from field-level transformation to digital innovation and expanded outreach.



Earthqualizer



Earthqualizer is a non-profit foundation focused on long-term sustainability and social equity in landscapes affected by commodity-driven deforestation. Its core work includes ecosystem recovery, forest conservation, inclusive smallholder support, community land tenure recognition and landscape level planning and intervention.



Inovasi Digital



Inovasi Digital is the trusted partner of Earthqualizer. It offers tailored digital platforms for sustainability implementation, including monitoring and analysis tools, technical services for NDPE and EUDR compliance, and supplier engagement services.



MosaiX



MosaiX is a European based start-up. It offers a range of services to companies, traders and investors looking to meet sustainability targets and navigate evolving legislation. In addition to data and monitoring services to support responsible sourcing, services include engagement, strategic guidance and digital tools on regulatory frameworks such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (EUCSRD) and EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (EUCSDD).