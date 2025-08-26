FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday 26th August – – Nourished, the award-winning 3D-printed nutrition gummy brand, is excited to announce its launch on Ocado, the world’s most dedicated online supermarket. The new partnership marks another milestone for the innovative wellness company, following successful retail listings earlier this year with Boots and Holland & Barrett.



The Ocado range features four expertly formulated nutrient stacks, each designed to address key areas of health and wellbeing:

Nourished Collagen+ Gut – A powerful blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, clinically shown to promote gut balance, help maintain healthy cholesterol levels, and support immune function.

Nourished Collagen+ Agility – Expertly formulated to support joint flexibility, cognitive clarity, and skin vitality in one convenient dose.

Revive+ Nutrient Stack – Designed to combat fatigue, boost vitality, and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Nourished Collagen+ Hair, Skin & Nails – A popular product designed to enhance the health skin, hair, and nails using a mix of scientifically supported nutrients.



The collaboration was inspired through Nourished Founder & CEO Melissa Snover’s involvement with Buy Women Built (BWB) – a community dedicated to championing female entrepreneurship and brands founded by women in the UK. Last year, Ocado Retail partnered with BWB to launch a dedicated aisle for female-founded brands, opening up opportunities for female founders to showcase their inspiring and innovative products on a more inclusive marketplace.



"I’m incredibly proud to see Nourished launching with Ocado and joining the Buy Women Built aisle," said Melissa Snover, Founder and CEO of Nourished. "This partnership not only helps us reach more people with our personalised, science-backed nutrition, but also shines a light on the power of female-founded innovation in the UK. Together with Ocado, we are making wellness more accessible, sustainable, and inclusive for everyone."



Nourished’s sustainably packaged, vegetarian, and sugar-free gummies are freshly made in the company’s cutting-edge hybrid facility in Birmingham using proprietary 3D printing technology. Each nutrient stack is formulated with clinically backed ingredients and manufactured on-demand to ensure maximum efficacy and absorption.



With this new listing, Ocado customers can now access Nourished’s convenient, great-tasting nutrition solutions as part of their regular grocery shop.

Collagen+ Gut – 30.00GBP per box (15 packs of 2 mini stacks). A proprietary blend of Collagen with a Tri-Biotic Complex (Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Postbiotics), clinically proven to support gut health, healthy cholesterol levels, and immune function.



Collagen+ Agility – 30.00GBP per box (15 packs of 2 mini stacks). Includes Ovoderm®, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, HydroCurc® Curcumin and Resveratrol to support joint flexibility, cognition, and overall vitality.



Collagen+ Hair, Skin & Nails – 30.00GBP per box (15 packs of 2 mini stacks). Features Ovoderm®, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, CoQ10, and Biotin to promote collagen production and support healthy hair, skin, and nails.



Revive+ Nutrient Stack – 20.00GBP per box (15 packs of 2 mini stacks). Packed with essential vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin E and Vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and support energy levels.

About Nourished

https://get-nourished.com/



Nourished is a brand revolutionising personal wellness by utilising its patented 3D printing technology to create personalised 7-layer nutrient gummy stacks. These stacks are designed specifically for an individual’s health and lifestyle needs. Each is a scientifically formulated blend of high-impact nutrients, vitamins, and superfoods, freshly made-to-order for maximum efficacy and optimal absorption. In addition to personalised stacks, Nourished also offers a range of targeted products within its Life Stack and Collagen ranges. Nourished is part of Rem3dy Health Ltd.



About Melissa Snover



Melissa Snover is an award-winning entrepreneur and innovator in the fields of food technology, health science, and additive manufacturing. With nearly 20 years of entrepreneurial success, 29 secured patents, and multiple successful exits, she has contributed significantly to the field of personalised nutrition and sustainable manufacturing on a global scale.

A passionate advocate for female founders in STEM, Melissa sits on the board of the LIFTED Project, is an ambassador for TechNation and was recently selected as one of ten entrepreneurs in the UK Department for Business and Trade’s inaugural Female Founders initiative, designed to drive investment into women-led tech businesses.



In 2019, she founded Rem3dy Health and raised the highest-ever female founder seed round in UK history. Her latest creation, Nourished, the world’s first 3D-printed personalised gummy stacks, exemplifies her innovative approach to consumer-centric product development and commitment to a better life through science. Under her leadership, Rem3dy Health developed and launched the world’s first high-speed additive manufacturing line in 2024, capable of producing 500,000 units per day. Nourished has sold more than 60 million stacks worldwide and was awarded the King’s Award for Innovation in 2023. Rem3dy Health also features in the 2025 Sunday Times Tech 100, recognising the fastest-growing UK technology firms.

Melissa remains committed to pushing the boundaries of health and nutrition through science and technology, while also advocating for sustainability, women in business, and the future of preventative healthcare.

