Perthshire based natural skincare brand Arganorganics have quite literally created a new beauty buzzword. They are the only company in the world to use two types of an extract of the Madagascan botanical Acmella Oleracea in their newly launched Regeneration range. A delicate yellow flowering plant Acmella Oleracea's unique numbing effect led to its popularity in cocktails and the nickname “buzz buttons.” Now Arganorganics has harnessed the innovative muscle relaxant properties of the botanical to develop a range that is a natural alternative to injectables.



Why is Acmella Oleracea groundbreaking?



It has been clinically proven to reduce expression lines and crows feet by exerting a temporary muscle relaxant effect similar to injectables and is particularly effective on crow's feet and wrinkles around the mouth and has an immediate smoothing effect.



The Regeneration Anti-Ageing Range



The Regeneration range comprises the flagship Regeneration moisturiser and four serums - face, night, neck/chest and eye - that can be used on their own or layered under the moisturiser. Combining organic plant oils, natural actives, optimal 1% strength plant based retinol alternative bakuchiol and sustainable marine algae the range instantly smooths and minimises lines.



What makes this range different



By incorporating two different extracts of the Acmella Oleracea plant and combining with natural actives artisan brand Arganorganics has produced a unique and gentle alternative to commercial injectables. It has become a cliche for brands to promote 'botox in a bottle' products but with this range with its clinically proven muscle relaxant effects Arganorganics can genuinely make that claim.



About the brand



Founded in 2011 by Dr Ails Smith Arganorganics is a sustainable artisan skincare brand based in rural Perthshire and combines rare therapeutic Asian botanicals with indigenous botanicals many of which are locally sourced and grown on her farm with plant oils and natural actives to produce therapeutic treatments for skin conditions rosacea, eczema and psoriasis and innovative beauty ranges.



The new Regeneration anti-ageing range is available to buy from https://arganorganics.co.uk



Media Contact:



For further information please email arganorganics@gmail.com or whatsapp/text Ails Smith on 07805242488



Socials:



Instagram: arganorganics_uk