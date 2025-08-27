New Heaven



“Based on Revelation 22:18–19, a self-check of whether one has kept the Word according to the Bible”

First major event overseas with large-scale participation from pastors - Strengthening Bible-centred fellowship

On 18th August, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Peter Tribe Tanzania Church (headed by Chief Instructor Yoon Hyun-chul) hosted a “Public Bible Exam on the Book of Revelation” in Dar es Salaam and other cities. The event united local Protestant pastors and Shincheonji members in Bible-centred fellowship.

The aim was to test understanding of Revelation - Scripture all believers should know- and reflect on whether Christians have kept God’s Word as written in Revelation 22:18-19. The test included 10 main and 33 sub-questions, encouraging participants to ask: Have I truly believed and lived according to God’s Word?

A total of 138 people took part, including 98 pastors. Unlike last year’s exam in Korea, where only one pastor joined, this marks the first overseas event with significant pastoral participation. Results showed Shincheonji members scored 95 points on average, pastors 7, but organisers stressed the goal was reflection, not competition.

One pastor said: “Watching Shincheonji members confidently write down the answers today made me reflect on my own faith and calling as a pastor. From now on, I want to learn Revelation through the Shincheonji Zion Christian Mission Centre, and guide my church members to the way of God and teach them correctly so that they can enter heaven.”

Chairman Man-Hee Lee emphasised: “In order to enter heaven, one must fully understand and keep the words of Revelation without adding to or subtracting from them.”

He added: “The standard for discerning truth from falsehood, orthodoxy from heresy, is not human tradition or doctrine, but only the Word of the Bible.”

Since its establishment in 2018, Shincheonji Tanzania Church has grown to around 2,440 members, continuing to share Bible-based teaching and build fellowship with local pastors.

Why This Matters for UK Churches

This example from Tanzania reminds us that Scripture is the foundation of Christian life. For UK churches, especially those reaching young people, the message is clear: faith must be rooted in the Bible, not just tradition. When believers unite around God’s Word, faith deepens and communities are strengthened—something Britain’s next generation is longing for. If churches in Britain embraced this same commitment to Scripture, it could spark revival among young people longing for a faith that is not just preached but lived.