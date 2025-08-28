Two new books pending release that describe one man’s trials and ordeals along the 1000-mile routes of the world’s longest, toughest and most dangerous sled dog race trails: alone and on foot.



In Hiking the Yukon Quest, endurance athlete and exercise physiologist Dr Mark Hines recounts his incredible achievement: becoming the first person ever to sled-haul the full 1,000-mile route of the world’s toughest sled dog race, The Yukon Quest. Exposed to temperatures down to -50C, suffering frostbite and broken ribs, Mark pushed through the darkness one night in the company of a large wolf pack, and one day shared his trail with mountain lions.



In Your Only Option, he details the gruelling Iditarod Trail Invitational – one of the longest, toughest and most dangerous human-powered races in the world. Few people have ever finished this incredible event on foot, making him the first and only person in the world to have completed both this and the Quest trail – 2000 miles alone across the Canadian and Alaskan wilderness.



Mark blends vivid storytelling with scientific insight and plenty of humour, exploring not only the landscape but also the limits of human endurance. These are books for anyone who loves adventure, the outdoors, and tales of courage against the odds. His story is captivating and engaging for all to hear.



Mark is absolutely fantastic for content - whether live or pre-recorded interviews, newspaper and magazine articles, or podcasts. He is hugely entertaining and has such a refreshing outlook on life and living.



“A strikingly authentic and rewardingly insightful account of a major undertaking by an adventurer’s adventurer

– on foot and alone in the Alaskan Arctic”

Pen Hadow, Polar Explorer



Press release by:

Alessandra Soares, Sales Director

info@hbpublishing.co.uk

Healthy Body Publishing Ltd, Cotswolds.



To contact author for interview requests directly:

Dr Mark Hines

07554299894

drmarkhines@gmail.com / mhines@brookes.ac.uk