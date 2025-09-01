Ottawa, Canada – Aug 31 2025 – Inspired by the vibrant student social culture at the [University of Leicester|https://le.ac.uk

], entrepreneur Tom Mehra founded the [National Social Networking Group Canada|https://nationalsocialnetworking.com

], a fast-growing movement that helps young adults in their 20s and 30s meet new people, build friendships, and expand their networks through activity-based social events across major Canadian cities.



UK Student Life as the Spark



When Tom studied in the UK, he experienced the impact of orientation week activities that encouraged students to connect from day one. “The social life in the UK was at its peak during that time,” he explains. “Later, when I moved to Canada, I noticed the social scene was far less vibrant. People weren’t connecting in the same way, so I created something new.”



Bringing the UK Model to Canada



The [National Social Networking Group|https://nationalsocialnetworking.com

] now operates events in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa, giving young professionals and newcomers structured opportunities to connect. Unlike traditional nightlife, every event includes icebreakers, social mixers, paint nights, dance socials, and bar crawls, all designed to spark real conversations and lasting friendships.



A Growing Social Movement



What began with small gatherings has grown into a full-time mission to reinvent how young adults socialize in Canada. Thousands have already joined these events to make friends, network professionally, and find community in welcoming, low-pressure settings.



“Our goal is to make sure people never feel isolated in the city,” says Tom. “We design every event so it’s easy to talk to someone new, whether you’re looking for friends, collaborators, or even business partners.”



About National Social Networking Group



The [National Social Networking Group in Canada|https://nationalsocialnetworking.com

] hosts regular events across Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa for adults in their 20s and 30s. Each event combines fun activities, structured icebreakers, and a social environment to help people make genuine connections. From [social mixers and bar crawls|https://tickets.nationalsocialnetworking.com

] to paint nights and dance events, the group has transformed Canada’s social scene and continues to expand by popular demand.



Media Contact:

Tom Mehra

Founder, National Social Networking Group

Email: admin@nationalsocialnetworking.com



Website: [National Social Networking Group – Official Site|https://nationalsocialnetworking.com

]

Tickets: [Toronto, Montreal & Ottawa Social Events – Buy Tickets|https://tickets.nationalsocialnetworking.com

]