Global leader in rare disease detection becomes stakeholder in Midlands Cancer Alliances' Life Science Innovation & Partnership Hub



LONDON, UK – September 5, 2025 – AnnieGuard Ltd, the global leader in rare disease detection technology, today announced it has been designated as a stakeholder to the Midlands Cancer Life Science Innovation & Partnership Hub, representing both the East Midlands Cancer Alliance (EMCA) and West Midlands Cancer Alliance (WMCA).



The strategic engagement positions AnnieGuard and its industry-leading SarcRisk engine as key contributors to collaborative efforts aimed at improving early detection and outcomes for sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, across the Midlands region.



"This stakeholder designation represents a significant validation of AnnieGuard's mission to prevent families from experiencing loss due to delayed sarcoma diagnosis," said Tiara Jamison, Founder and CEO of AnnieGuard Ltd. "Our SarcRisk engine uses artificial intelligence to identify high-risk patterns that are often missed by traditional diagnostic methods. By working with the Cancer Alliances, we can bring our early detection technology to healthcare systems across the Midlands, potentially saving lives through earlier intervention."



The SarcRisk engine continuously analyzes clinical, anatomical, and molecular data by integrating with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems to compute personalized risk scores for sarcoma detection. This AI-driven approach enables healthcare providers to identify patients who may require targeted testing and more proactive monitoring for this rare but aggressive form of cancer.



Under the stakeholder agreement, AnnieGuard will participate in the Hub's program of improvement projects, receive updates on innovation initiatives, and have opportunities to contribute specialist input to future healthcare improvement projects. The company will also have the opportunity to advance to full membership status, enabling active participation in governance processes and co-production of healthcare solutions.



"Early detection of rare cancers like sarcoma requires innovative approaches that can recognize subtle patterns in patient data," added Jamison. "This stakeholder agreement creates a framework for meaningful collaboration that could transform how healthcare systems identify and respond to rare cancer risks."



The engagement reflects global recognition of AnnieGuard's leadership in AI-driven rare disease detection and the company's proven ability to develop breakthrough solutions for underdiagnosed conditions. As the global leader in this space, AnnieGuard's collaboration with the NHS demonstrates the international validation of its technology platform.



Founded with a personal mission to honor the memory of Annie Jamison, who died from late-stage sarcoma, AnnieGuard's work aims to prevent other families from experiencing similar loss due to delayed diagnosis. While the company's initial focus is sarcoma detection, its broader vision includes expanding AI-driven early detection capabilities to other rare diseases globally.



About AnnieGuard Ltd

AnnieGuard Ltd is the global leader in rare disease detection technology, based in London, UK, that uses artificial intelligence to develop breakthrough detection solutions. Its flagship product, the proprietary SarcRisk engine, focuses on early detection of sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, by continuously analyzing clinical, anatomical, and molecular data through integration with electronic health record systems. Founded by Tiara Jamison and inspired by her mother Annie Jamison's death from late-stage sarcoma, the company aims to prevent other families from experiencing similar loss due to delayed diagnosis. While initially focused on sarcoma, AnnieGuard's broader mission is to expand its AI platform to improve early detection and treatment of rare diseases globally.



