Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL is to share a new culinary journey to Odisha in eastern India, curated by The Cook’s Adventures, with his travel community.



The Cook’s Adventures, specialists in immersive food and culture tours, is the travel arm of Chef Dev Biswal’s The Cook’s Tales restaurant in Canterbury. Biswal has designed a unique itinerary to showcase his native Odisha’s hidden treasures — from vibrant local markets and tribal traditions to coastal eco-living and the region’s deeply rooted culinary heritage.



As part of the launch, The Cook’s Adventures will co-present a special six-course tasting menu at Café Spice Namasté in London on Thursday 14th November. Guests will enjoy a unique menu inspired by Odisha, alongside a presentation about the upcoming tour.



Tickets, priced at £95 including drinks, are limited. Booking essential via www.cafespice.co.uk.



While Chef Todiwala will not be personally leading the tour, he has chosen to highlight it to his followers as a natural extension of the ethos he is known for: authenticity, discovery, and a deep respect for food heritage. The 12-day trip departing 14th January will be led by Biswal, a native of the state.



“Travel and food are inseparable in my life. Every journey reveals something new about the people and their traditions,” said Cyrus Todiwala. “I wanted to share this Odisha adventure with my community because it reflects the same spirit of authenticity and exploration that I value in my own tours.”



The Odisha tour represents an opportunity for travellers to engage with one of India’s less-explored culinary destinations, guided experts from The Cook’s Adventures team.



“It’s exciting to be working with the Cyrus – we share a similar philosophy to culinary heritage, with a commitment to authenticity but remaining open-minded not scared to experiment with new ideas,” said Biswal, adding, “We also have a love of their Parsee cuisine, having lived and worked with Parsees growing up in India.”







Key Highlights of the Odisha Tour include:



· Immersive food experiences with local chefs and culinary experts



· Guided visits to bustling spice and produce markets



· A stay at an eco-friendly coastal resort and a summer palace, combining relaxation with cultural connection



· A rare opportunity to visit and be hosted by a tribal village community



· Encounters with artisans, farmers, and food producers



· Comfortable, handpicked accommodations with enriching cultural activities



By partnering with Cyrus Todiwala’s travel community, The Cook’s Adventures aim to bring this extraordinary region to a wider audience, offering experiences that go beyond the tourist trail.



The Odisha Tour is operated and curated independently by The Cook’s Adventures.



For more information on the tour and to book tickets for the tasting menu event, visit: www.thecooksadventures.com







Editor’s Notes:







About The Cook’s Adventures



The Cook’s Adventures designs immersive culinary journeys that connect travellers with authentic food traditions and local culture across the globe. With a focus on storytelling, community, and heritage, each tour offers guests an unforgettable way to experience the world through food.



About Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL



Cyrus Todiwala is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and author, renowned for his innovative approach to Indian cuisine and dedication to sustainability. He has been a familiar face on British television and a trusted voice in the culinary world for over three decades.







Café Spice, 1-2 Lower Dock Walk, Royal Albert Wharf, London E16 2GT



T: 020 7488 9242 E: info@cafespice.co.uk W: www.cafespice.co.uk











The Cook’s Tale, 14-15 Beer Cart Lane, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2NY



T: 01227 200 777 W: www.thecookstale.co.uk







