Being prepared is the most important thing you can do, and I therefore encourage homeowners to create a ‘flood to-do list’

After one of the driest summers in recent years, experts are warning of an increased risk of surface water flooding this autumn. With the ground hard and dry, heavy or prolonged rainfall may struggle to soak away, meaning communities across the UK could face increased risks of flash flooding through the autumn and winter months.



Property flood resilience expert Mary Long-Dhonau OBE – also known as Flood Mary - is urging homeowners to act and be ‘flood aware and flood ready’:



“After such an exceptionally dry summer, many communities are understandably worried about the wetter months ahead. Dry, hardened ground simply can’t absorb water quickly, so even a short, sharp downpour can lead to surface water flooding. Being prepared is the most important thing you can do, and I therefore encourage homeowners to create a ‘flood to-do list’ to stay one step ahead.”



Over the past two winters, Mary has spoken to more than 2,000 people while visiting newly flooded communities with the Floodmobile and FloodPod. Time and time again, she was asked the same questions: “Where can we find trusted advice on flood resilience products, and where can we buy them?”



In response, Mary has produced a brand-new Making Your Home Flood Ready Directory - a free and impartial practical guide packed with tips, tools and trusted products. From flood doors and barriers to recoverable kitchens and simple, low-cost preparedness tips, the directory helps homeowners understand what’s possible and where to turn for support.



It also includes Mary’s popular Flood To-Do List, which is a quick, step-by-step checklist to follow when flood warnings are issued.



In addition, the directory includes advice from Flood Re, plus information on flood insurance, PFR surveys and even how 'greening up' your garden can help to reduce local surface water risks.



Continues Mary: “Unfortunately, most people don’t research flood resilience measures until flooding happens to them. This directory is designed to be a first stop, giving people the knowledge and confidence to prepare now and be ‘flood ready’.”



Access the new PFR directory here: https://floodmary.com/attention-introducing-the-new-property....



Designed as a trusted, independent resource, the directory brings together information on proven products, practical strategies and expert specialists, also making it an invaluable tool for flood risk management teams and local authorities delivering flood alleviation schemes.



www.floodmary.com



ENDS





Notes to Editors:

Mary Long-Dhonau OBE is available for interviews. Mary is happy to be interviewed live or recorded and is able to respond quickly when flood events occur across the country. To organise an interview, contact peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk.



A photo of Mary is available to download here (credit: Flood Mary)



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan, Peptalk PR

07725 121189 / peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk