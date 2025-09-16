Press Release



For the First Time in Over 20 years – A Premier Civils & Infrastructure Trade Event



The UK’s civil engineering and infrastructure community will gather at ExCeL London on 26–27 November 2025 for the National Civils Show, a major new event uniting contractors, consultants, suppliers, and policymakers to explore the future of Britain’s infrastructure.



Positioned as the definitive meeting place for the civil engineering sector, the National Civils Show will showcase the latest advances in construction technology, groundworks, transport infrastructure, geotechnical solutions, and environmental engineering.



Visitors can expect access to over 165 leading exhibitors and 50 CPD accredited presentations in a programme featuring some of the most influential voices in UK.



The show will run alongside the National Drainage & Floodex Show, creating a powerful co-located event. With no walls between the two events, visitors can seamlessly explore solutions across civil & construction engineering, drainage, flood prevention, and waterways management—all under one roof.



The launch comes at a critical time for the sector, following the government’s £2.8 billion investment pledge for flood defences, along with heavy, promised investment in infrastructure. The event will provide a platform for collaboration, innovation, and discussion around the pressing challenges of sustainability, digitalisation and resilient infrastructure delivery.

Key Highlights of the National Civils Show 2025 include:



• 165+ exhibitors showcasing technologies, materials, equipment, and services across civil engineering and environmental infrastructure.

• A dedicated SuDS Theatre, presenting two days of content on sustainable drainage solutions.

• A conference programme with expert speakers from government, engineering consultancies, manufacturers, and contractors.

• Networking opportunities with decision-makers, peers groups, experts and thought leaders from across construction, transport, energy, and utilities.

• The Environmental Industries Association (EIA) Pavilion, spotlighting innovative companies and future-facing technologies.



The event has already secured support from leading industry organisations including the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (Southern), Chartered Institution of Highways & Transport (CIHT), National Highways, National Association of Drainage Contractors (NADC), Environmental Industries Association (EIA), Pipeline Industries Guild, Worshipful Company of Engineers, Plant Planet, and Demolition Spotlight.



Paul Shelley, Event Director for the National Civils Show, said:

“The National Civils Show is a much-needed platform for the sector—bringing everyone together under one roof to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and celebrate engineering excellence. Whether you're a contractor, consultant, supplier, or policymaker, this is the must-attend event of the year for civil infrastructure.”

Free to attend for industry professionals, the National Civils Show is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the UK.

Registration is now open via www.civilsshow.com where the exhibitor list is live and regularly updated. The full seminar programme will be released on 1 October 2025.









