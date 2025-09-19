181 Pastors Join Educational Programme Following “Revealed Word”

Eighty-four churches across ten cities in Ethiopia have officially changed their signboards to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony. At a special ceremony, pastors of these churches declared that they had become members of Shincheonji, committed to preaching the New Covenant Revelation and uniting through the “revealed Word.”

This movement began when Pastor Asefa Angeto, President of the Misgana Denomination Association, attended the “2nd Global Invitation Revelation Seminar” in South Korea. Returning home, he travelled to more than 100 churches across Ethiopia, leading seminars and testifying to what he had learned. His efforts have led to a wave of transformation within the Ethiopian Christian community.

The signboard changes are seen not merely as a rebranding but as a sign of unity and commitment to spreading a Word-centred faith. At the ceremony, the pastors affirmed: “We resolve to preach this Word throughout Ethiopia, so that both pastors and believers may follow the truth and devote themselves more fervently to the ministry of the Word.”

Currently, 181 Ethiopian pastors are enrolled in Shincheonji’s educational programme, studying what they believe to be the fulfilment of biblical prophecy, with the aim of sharing this message more widely.

What This Means for Believers and Communities in Britain

For Christians in the UK, these developments are a reminder of the power of Scripture to inspire unity and transformation. They prompt us to reflect on our own commitment to the Word and how we live out our faith in daily life.

For society more broadly, the story shows how faith can strengthen communities, create hope, and encourage people to work together for a shared purpose. At a time when division often makes headlines, examples like this invite us to consider how belief and values can help build stronger, more compassionate communities here in Britain.