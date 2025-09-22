IN a UK first, a luxury care home group has published an interactive book containing the musical memories of the people living in its five homes – and charities are set to benefit from the sales.



Magical Musical Memories is the name of the book, which is a compilation of songs chosen by the ladies and gentlemen who live in Dormy Care Communities’ homes in Dorset, Hampshire, Wales and Herefordshire.



People who buy the book won’t only be able to read why a song has particularly special memories for residents, they will also be able to watch and listen to the song on YouTube by pointing their smartphone camera on the QR reader on each page.



From classical music by greats such as Mozart and Beethoven to more modern songs by the likes of Queen, Tom Jones and Cyndi Lauper, the book includes residents' favourite songs and any particular anecdotes/stories about them.



These were collated following interviews conducted with people who live in Foxhunters Care Community in Abergavenny, Brockington House Care Community in Hereford, Pine Martin Grange Care Community in Wareham, Dorset, Bramshott Grange Care Community in Liphook, Hampshire; and Glenburnie Lodge Care Community in Wenvoe.



It comes as a study by a UK university (Anglia Ruskin in Cambridge) reveals how music can reduce stress in people living with dementia and after former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and the daughter of singer Tony Christie revealed how music has helped prompt memories for their loved ones.



Dormy Care Communities Chief Executive Helen Davies-Parsons said: “We are thrilled to have been able to produce this book showcasing the musical memories of the ladies and gentlemen in our care communities.



“From the songs that we danced to at our first school dance, to the albums that became the soundtrack of our lives, each memory is a testament to the ways in which music has shaped who we are and the moments that have defined us.



“Music has the unique ability to transport us back to a specific time and place, stirring up memories that we may have long forgotten and through the recollections of these wonderful people, these memories will now live on forever.”



Among the residents whose musical memories have been captured are Doreen Binks, from Bramshott Grange, who tells how she and her husband Gary got to see John Denver perform live in the front row of a concert in Reno, Nevada, despite not having tickets; John Deadman, from Pine Martin Grange, selects Lady in Red by Chris de Burgh as it reminds him of a dress his late wife used to wear; Jane Harding, from Foxhunters, reveals her Elvis obsession; Cherill Forster, from Brockington House, explains why she was Cliff Richard’s number one fan and Peter and Diana Andrews, from Glenburnie Lodge, recall their road trip to the USA when Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours was constantly played on the radio.



Copies of the coffee table style book are being sold at £15 each and anyone interested in purchasing a copy can do so by contacting any of the homes. The homes can take card payments over the phone and post the book out.



A donation from all sales will be made to local charities.



For more information call Neil Shaefer on 07732 210262 or email neil@shaeferpr.com