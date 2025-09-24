This October, Champions: Full Gallop will be returning to ITV1 following a successful first series, and in celebration of this Great British Racing be hosting an exclusive red-carpet premiere on the 2nd October 2025 at Bafta Picadilly.



Following the dramatic highs and lows of the jumps jockeys, the second series goes behind the scenes of the 2024/25 jumps season, capturing the intense drama like never seen before.



With the stakes as high as ever, millions of pounds up for grabs and jockeys’ reputations on the line, the series follows every twist and turn of the action. The programme provides viewers with an access all areas backstage pass to the biggest events in the racing year, including the iconic Cheltenham Festival and the famous Randox Grand National.



Cameras once again capture exclusive access to series one favourites including Harry Cobden, Sean Bowen, Harry and Dan Skelton, and Paul Nicholls, plus a host of new faces, colourful personalities and vibrant characters – such as teenage sensation Freddie Gingell – as they all compete in the 2024/25 season. If you haven’t yet, you can watch series one here.



To mark the return of the highly anticipated six-part series, celebrations will be held with an exclusive red-carpet premiere on Thursday 2nd October 2025.



The night includes the opportunity to be one of the first to tune into the new series, as well as the chance to meet and interview the stars of the show including top British and Irish jockeys. Please find further details on the premiere below.



Champions: Full Gallop Premiere



When: Thursday 2nd October 2025

Where: BAFTA, 195 Piccadilly, London

Time: 7PM Red carpet arrival followed by the exclusive premier and panel

To register your interest to attend the Premiere or to arrange interview time with jockeys please contact:







Kia McKee – kmckee@greatbritishracing.com and Georgia Dingle gdingle@greatbritishracing.com





Great British Racing:



Great British Racing is the marketing and promotional body of British horseracing - the second biggest spectator sport in the country. GBR is tasked with raising racing’s profile and reputation, while recruiting and engaging new fans domestically.