How housesitting across 35+ countries became Jessica Holmes’ lifestyle while cutting carbon footprint by 80% – proving slow travel beats traditional tourism on cost, connection, and cultural immersion



CHELTENHAM, UK – 10-19 October 2025 – What if waking up in a cosy Somerset cottage with spaniels at your feet, then finding yourself weeks later cuddling a cat in South Africa, could cost you less than GBP£1 per night? That’s not fantasy – it’s the reality of housesitting, and it could be yours too.



10 October marks the launch of The Housesitter’s Guide to the Galaxy: The Essential Edition by Jessica Holmes (Arena Books, GBP£18.99), a completely updated roadmap to freedom that’s capturing attention at a time when traditional travel feels increasingly unsustainable, unaffordable, and unfulfilling.



Holmes, who will be speaking at the Cheltenham Literary Festival on 15 October at 12:30pm on the Huddle Stage (free event), has lived what most people only dream about: three years travelling full-time whilst spending just 200 nights in housesits for less than GBP£1 per night, caring for over 65 pets – from dogs and cats to chickens, guinea pigs, and one particularly opinionated parrot who took a strong dislike to her husband Tom.



The Slow Travel Revolution

At a time when the global pet sitting market has grown to USD$ 2.69 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD$ 5.14 billion by 2030 (growing at 11.8% annually), housesitting represents more than just a travel hack – it’s a movement toward conscious, culturally responsible exploration.



“We’re living in a time of increasing political tension, environmental degradation, and economic instability,” says Holmes, Senior Editor at Nomad Magazine. “Housesitting, in its own quiet way, offers resistance to that. It’s built on trust between strangers, on generosity, on the belief that people can still open their homes and hearts to one another.”



The environmental credentials are compelling. According to the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, the global hotel industry is responsible for around 1% of global carbon emissions, with the average hotel stay resulting in 15-30kg of CO₂ emissions per night. In contrast, housesitting utilises existing infrastructure, dramatically reducing environmental impact. A single return flight from London to New York emits nearly 1 tonne of CO₂ per passenger – but by committing to longer stays in single locations, housesitters can reduce their carbon footprint by up to 80%.



A Win-Win for Everyone

For homeowners, the benefits are equally transformative. Professional pet sitting services in the UK now cost between GBP£25-£80 per day, meaning a two-week holiday could set pet owners back GBP£350-£1,120. Housesitting eliminates these costs whilst ensuring beloved pets remain in their own environment – something increasingly important as 234,389 pets were registered on TrustedHousesitters alone in 2024.



“More than just low-cost accommodation, housesitting offers something priceless: the chance to live like a local anywhere in the world,” Holmes explains. “You’re not just passing through – you’re shopping at the neighbourhood grocer, walking familiar lanes each morning, getting to know the community. It’s travel that values care over consumption.”



From Police Work to Passport Stamps

Holmes’s journey from police investigator to full-time nomad began with a simple realisation: the high-intensity backpacking lifestyle she loved was wreaking environmental havoc. Housesitting offered a solution that aligned her passion for travel with her values around sustainability.



The Housesitter’s Guide to the Galaxy: The Essential Edition delivers practical, battle-tested advice including:



• How to stand out in an increasingly competitive market (with insider tips on crafting profiles that get chosen over hundreds of applicants)

• Reading listings like a pro – spotting red flags and finding hidden gems

• Digital nomad secrets for working remotely whilst caring for pets in stunning locations

• Real stories from the road – hilarious, heartwarming, and occasionally hair-raising experiences

• The do’s and don’ts for both housesitters and homeowners

• Practical guidance on everything from visa requirements to pet first aid



A Lifestyle, Not Just a Holiday

What sets this book apart is its honesty. Holmes doesn’t sell a glossy, Instagram-perfect version of nomadic life. Instead, she offers genuine insight into a lifestyle that’s as much about personal growth as it is about geographical exploration.



“This isn’t just another travel guide,” Holmes writes. “It’s about discovering a gentler, more connected way to explore our planet. Whether you’re seeking a weekend escape, planning a gap year adventure, or ready to embrace full-time nomadic living, housesitting can unlock possibilities you didn’t know existed.”



With the sharing economy booming and “slow travel” emerging as the antidote to overtourism, The Housesitter’s Guide to the Galaxy arrives at exactly the right moment. It’s a handbook for anyone questioning whether there’s a better way to see the world – and discovering that the answer is a resounding yes.



