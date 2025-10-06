Family-run and deeply rooted in the wild beauty of Dartmoor, Devon Duvets is proud to introduce The Sleep Spiral™, a unique, holistic sleep experience that weaves together nature, ritual and rest in a way that speaks to the spirit as much as the body.

More than just a bedding collection, The Sleep Spiral™ reflects the company’s long-standing ethos of living and creating with intention, blending its award-winning, individually handcrafted bedding with 100% natural aromatherapy, to offer a moment of genuine reconnection with self, stillness and the natural world. (Explore the full collection: https://www.devonduvets.com/sleep-spiral-collection)

“At Devon Duvets, everything we’ve always done has been about helping people to sleep better,” says Pauline Beijen, co-founder and co-owner. “We’re living in challenging times, and the need for rest - real rest - has never been more important. The Sleep Spiral™ was born from a desire to help people find a sense of calm and presence at the end of their day, as well as a realisation that sleep isn’t just essential for our mental and physical wellbeing, but can also be sacred.”

The collection includes an individually handcrafted duvet, mattress topper, and pillows (one for the single size), all made from fully traceable 100% British wool sourced from local farms, continuing the company’s longstanding support for British farmers and commitment to sourcing sustainable materials. The accompanying air parfum is blended by hand, using carefully selected, organic 100% natural essential oils, which creates a gentle mist to be inhaled before sleep as part of a mindful bedtime ritual. Each element incorporates a golden spiral - a symbol of the sleep journey.

A luxury handcrafted sleep collection including:

• Wool Duvet

Choose Lightweight (4-7 TOG, 300gsm) or Medium Weight (8-14 TOG, 600gsm)

• Wool Mattress Topper

An added layer of comfort and natural breathability

• Original Wool Pillows (75cm × 50cm)

1 with Single, 2 with Double, King, Super King & Emperor

• Natural Air Parfum (30ml)

A gentle fragrance to enhance your bedtime ritual

• Unpacking Ritual Card

A mindful introduction to your new sleep essentials

• Bedtime Story Booklet

A beautifully illustrated piece to ease you into rest

• Bookmark

The finishing touch to complete your evening ritual

Also included is a story booklet and ritual card, inviting customers to approach sleep not as a routine, but as a meaningful practice. Every element has been carefully chosen to embody the brand’s values of authenticity, sustainability, and wellbeing.

Pauline continues: “Before we made our very first duvet nearly two decades ago, we spent months researching the most responsibly sourced natural materials we could find and created products that would offer an optimal sleep environment. That same care and commitment has gone into creating The Sleep Spiral™. It’s a journey, just like dreams are - a small but powerful reminder that we can bring more intention, nature and connection into our lives.”

The Sleep Spiral™ represents the next evolution of the Devon Duvets mission: to offer more than just products but to create space for rest, reflection, and reconnection, with every stitch and scent guided by the rhythms of nature.

September 2025



About Devon Duvets

Devon Duvets is a family-run business based in Devon, founded nearly two decades ago. Known for its commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship and the use of natural materials, the company has built a reputation for handcrafting award-winning duvets, pillows and mattress toppers using certified traceable British wool, as well as British alpaca and plant-based alternatives. Every item is individually handcrafted by experienced seamstresses in the company’s Devon workshop.

For further information visit: https://www.devonduvets.com

For product details and imagery: https://www.devonduvets.com/sleep-spiral-collection