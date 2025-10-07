Conspiracy theories have evolved into large organised social movements that create communities, mobilise activism, and in some cases lead to protests and acts of sabotage, concludes new research.

That is the warning from research co-authored by Trinity Business School’s Assistant Professor Stephen Murphy, which reveals that the real draw of conspiracy theories lies not in misinformation itself, but in the sense of belonging, identity, and purpose they provide.

“Contrary to the stereotype of isolated keyboard warriors who have gone down the rabbit hole, conspiracy theorists are becoming organised, recruiting supporters, picketing vaccination centres and vandalising telecommunication and traffic infrastructures” says Professor Murphy.

The study overturns the stereotype of the lone, gullible conspiracy believer. Instead, it shows that these groups thrive on participation, with members actively recruiting others, pooling information, and organising collective action. Many are drawn into these communities after moments of personal crisis, such as bereavement or job loss, which fuel mistrust in authorities and trigger what participants describe as “awakenings” sudden realisations that hidden forces are at work behind society’s problems.

Inside these groups, members act as “detectives,” encouraged to do their own research and share evidence. This collaboration generates purpose and excitement, with one participant noting “There’s a real buzz in this community … building on the work of others, giving each other support.”

The study cautions that conspiracy communities can spill into real-world activism, with movements around 5G, COVID-19, and “15-minute cities” leading to protests and even attacks on infrastructure. These actions risk social isolation, legal consequences, and misplaced targets, while “conspiracy entrepreneurs” profit by selling books, seminars, merchandise, and alternative health products.

The findings challenge policymakers, educators, and media platforms to rethink how they address conspiracy theories. Simply countering false information may not be enough. To be effective, responses must recognise that these groups meet fundamental human needs for identity and belonging, needs that cannot be fact-checked away.

The research is based on long-term qualitative fieldwork in the UK, combining interviews, observation at public meetings and conferences, and analysis of online spaces.

