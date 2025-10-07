Systematic training and teamwork earn multiple accolades including Best Pitcher and MVP

Hoengseong, South Korea – 1 October 2025 – The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony’s Headquarter baseball team has claimed victory in the Second Division of the 16th National Recreational Baseball Championship, hosted by the Korea Baseball Softball Association.

The week-long tournament, held from 20–28 September in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, saw over 30 teams and 800 amateur players from across South Korea compete in what is the country’s premier recreational baseball event. The Championship was supported by Hoengseong County, the Hoengseong County Sports Council, and jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.

Shincheonji’s Headquarter team delivered an impressive run, defeating Seoul Blitz 11–2 in the quarter-final, overcoming Boseong Magic in the semi-final, and taking on Gongju City in a closely contested final. After taking an early 2–0 lead, Headquarter extended their advantage with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, ultimately winning 5–3.

Their performance earned them multiple awards, including Best Pitcher, Most Valuable Player, Best Manager, and the Contribution Award.

The squad, composed of young church members, trains twice a month under structured programmes guided by professional coaching staff. Head Coach Ahn Jun-gyeom said:

"Our victory was made possible by the players’ determination and flawless teamwork. We aim to continue growing stronger and to take part in international tournaments in the future."

The Shincheonji Church Sports Department promotes healthy lifestyles and community engagement through sports, encouraging participation in amateur competitions while fostering fellowship among members.

Why it Matters to UK Audiences

Shincheonji’s success highlights the global appeal of baseball and the role of sports in building teamwork, discipline, and community. For UK audiences, it offers a window into South Korea’s vibrant amateur sports culture, the integration of sports within community and spiritual life, and opportunities for international sporting exchange. It also serves as inspiration for young athletes worldwide, demonstrating how local initiatives can have global impact.