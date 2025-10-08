Integrated creative marketing and communications agency Brandnation has been appointed by Adoption Focus, an independent charity and adoption agency, to lead communications ahead of National Adoption Awareness Week and into 2026 – a key period for the 2,110 children currently awaiting adoption across the UK.



The agency’s brief spans creative campaigns, public relations, social media and above the line channels, reflecting Brandnation’s integrated marketing and communications offering. Together, the partnership will drive awareness of adoption, tackle misconceptions and inspire more prospective adopters to come forward.



Mary Killingworth, Managing Director at Brandnation, said of the appointment: “Every one of the 2,110 children currently awaiting adoption deserves a loving home. We’re proud to bring our creativity and insight to support Adoption Focus amplify its vital work, challenge misconceptions and reach more people nationwide.”



“The team is very excited about the partnership. It's incredibly rewarding to deliver a programme of activity that will make a real difference to children’s lives and public perceptions of the adoption journey.”



Anna Sharkey, CEO at Adoption Focus added: “This partnership with Brandnation will help us show that adoption is open to far more people than many realise. Their creativity and understanding of our mission give us the confidence that, together, we can break down barriers and ultimately help more children find the families they need.”



The campaign will myth-bust the adoption process and showcase the transformative impact of Adoption Focus’s work, with a major creative activation planned for later this year.



The appointment crowns a landmark year for Brandnation, which has expanded its senior leadership team, launched a corporate communications division, and unveiled its global influencer marketing studio, Sphere™.



About Adoption Focus

Adoption Focus is an independent charity and adoption agency helping children across the UK find loving, stable families. The organisation welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to adopt, including single people, couples, LGBTQ+ families and those with or without children, and provides expert support before and after adoption to ensure the best outcomes for every child.



About Brandnation

Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. By leveraging its signature Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy, the agency powers global B2C, B2B and corporate brands with informed creative ideas, brought to life in a brilliant way and boosted across PR, influencer marketing, social media and performance marketing to deliver maximum impact.



