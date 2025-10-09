Badiani, the Florentine gelato brand loved for its authentic Italian craftsmanship, is bringing back its viral Pistachio Hot Chocolate this autumn, along with a new and improved Hot Chocolate Collection. The range will be available across all 13 of Badiani’s London shops from October..

Created by Badiani’s gelato maestro Paolo Pomposi, these rich and indulgent hot chocolates – known in Italy as Cioccolata Calda – are made using a traditional Florentine recipe and the finest Italian ingredients.

The Hot Chocolate Collection

Classic Hot Chocolate £6.50 – A decadent, extra-thick hot chocolate made with Pernigotti cocoa from Alessandria (Piedmont), prepared in Badiani’s custom-built machine for a luxuriously smooth finish.





Pistachio Hot Chocolate £6.90 – The viral favourite is back. Made with Paolo Pomposi’s signature pistachio sauce, handcrafted in Italy using the finest pistachios.





Hazelnut Chocolate Hot Chocolate £6.90 – A rich and nutty blend made with Badiani’s La Dolcevita sauce, featuring Piedmont hazelnuts and cocoa.





Hot Chocolate Affogato £6.90 – Hot chocolate served with a scoop of your favourite Badiani gelato for the perfect blend of hot and cold. We highly recommend their signature Buontalenti made with just cream, milk, sugar and eggs for the ultimate Florentine experience.







Available from October through spring, these luxurious Italian hot chocolates are best enjoyed inside Badiani’s colourful gelaterias, the perfect place to warm up on a cold autumn or winter day.

For over 93 years, Badiani has been known for its dedication to authentic Italian flavour, craftsmanship and creativity. Every recipe celebrates the brand’s Florentine roots and commitment to using the highest quality ingredients.



About Badiani

Founded in Florence in 1932, Badiani has spent over nine decades perfecting the art of gelato. The company’s signature flavour, Buontalenti — made simply with milk, cream, sugar and eggs — honours the Florentine inventor of gelato, Bernardo Buontalenti, and represents Badiani’s belief that simplicity and quality are the keys to perfection.

Badiani now has 13 shops in London, 6 in Spain, 4 in Florence and Tuscany, and opened its first location in Paris, inside the Carrousel du Louvre.

Badiani’s production laboratory operates a zero water waste system, recycling water to power its machines. The brand also supports local suppliers wherever possible to reduce transport and environmental impact.



—ENDS—

Available at: Badiani shops across London

Website: www.badiani1932.com

Press enquiries: media@badiani1932.com