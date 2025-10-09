To celebrate World Mental Health Day on the 10th of October, the charity MQ Mental Health Research is publishing a new evidence-based guide for parents. “Top Tips for Parents: Supporting the mental health of young children and their parents,” is an essential resource produced specifically for the parents and carers of young children. It provides practical, research-backed advice to help families nurture both their children’s and their own mental wellbeing.

With one in five children in the UK experiencing a diagnosable mental health condition, and 75% of mental illnesses developing in childhood, the need for accessible, trustworthy information has never been greater. The new MQ guide offers clear, actionable tips for parents and carers of young children, including:

• Everyday strategies to help children feel secure, calm, and supported

• Guidance for supporting neurodivergent children, including those with autism or ADHD

• Steps to take if you’re concerned about your child’s mental health

• Advice on looking after your own wellbeing as a parent or carer

The report draws on the latest scientific research, ensuring that every recommendation is grounded in evidence rather than guesswork. It also highlights the importance of protective factors—such as nurturing home environments, open communication, and strong social connections—in building resilience and promoting lifelong mental health.

The guide also addresses the unique challenges faced by families with neurodiverse children and offers practical advice for supporting children with ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and Tourette Syndrome. Importantly, it recognises that caring for a child’s mental health can impact parents’ own wellbeing and provides tips and resources for self-care and accessing support.

