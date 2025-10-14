FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Celebrity Vocal Coach CeCe Sammy-Lightfoot Launches Transformational New Platform “Power Your Voice”



Internationally renowned vocal coach and TV personality CeCe Sammy-Lightfoot has announced the launch of her groundbreaking new educational platform, “Power Your Voice.”



The program is designed to help people worldwide unlock the full potential of their voice — whether recovering from illness, preparing to perform, or seeking to communicate with more confidence.



Known as the “vocal whizz” behind stars from the worlds of music, film, sport, and politics, CeCe believes that the voice is more than sound — it’s identity, confidence, and connection. Her latest project turns this philosophy into an accessible online experience, blending expert vocal training with the psychology of confidence and communication.



The creation of Power Your Voice comes from a deeply personal journey. After a sudden loss of speech in 2012 for a few months, CeCe rebuilt her own voice — and her mission — proving that resilience and vocal empowerment go hand in hand. “Your voice is your power,” she says. “When you strengthen it, you strengthen every part of who you are.”



The platform follows CeCe’s previous ventures, including her singers The Power of Muzik, her book If You Can Speak, You Can Sing, and her Hack Your Voice masterclass. Power Your Voice represents the next evolution in CeCe’s mission to make vocal development universal and inclusive.



Now in 2025, people can get a 6 Chapter Video based vocal enhancement course, and access to over 600 vocal exercises.



In 2026, the platform will expand with AI-powered vocal tools, allowing users to monitor, train, and enhance their voices with real-time feedback and personalized exercises — combining human expertise with cutting-edge technology.



With a career spanning over two decades, CeCe Sammy-Lightfoot has coached on major TV talent shows, founded Zedbase Ltd in London and CCA Entertainment in Los Angeles, and worked across the UK, US, Malta, Georgia, Sweden, Valencia, and Italy. Her clients include global artists, NBA athletes, actors, and politicians, as well as members of the public who want to rediscover their voice.



Power Your Voice is now live at [www.poweryourvoice.ai].



