Pick Pumpkins Under the Glistening Moonlight at the UK’s No.1 Pumpkin Festival.



Tulleys Pumpkin Nights returns for 2025, bigger, brighter and more breathtaking than ever before. Known as Europe’s most viral pumpkin event, this unique after-dark experience invites guests to wander through glowing pumpkin fields, enjoy live music and immersive light displays set against the stunning backdrop of the West Sussex countryside.



This year, over 600,000 pumpkin seeds have been planted across 100 acres, producing an incredible 1.5 million pumpkins and gourds, transforming Tulleys Farm into a sea of orange that glows under the moonlight.



Visitors can pick their perfect pumpkin beneath the stars, enjoy live performances across two undercover music stages, and unwind with seasonal cocktails in The Boozy Cauldron, complete with a balcony overlooking the illuminated Pumpkin Village. With over 30 curated photo spots, this year’s event is designed to be the most Instagram-worthy yet.



Food lovers can feast on an array of street food favourites, including smash burgers, loaded hot dogs, hot doughnuts, fresh toffee apples, pasta and pizza.



Thrill-seekers can explore the enchanted woodland walk, featuring award-winning light effects, water displays and just a touch of eerie magic. Roaming street characters bring moments of laughter, surprise and interaction throughout the night, ensuring no two visits are ever the same.

For a breathtaking view, guests can take flight on the Pumpkin Farm Observation Wheel, soaring 33 metres into the night sky to admire the glowing fields below.



Tulleys Pumpkin Nights runs on selected evenings until 31st October, with tickets starting from £11.95. With select dates already sold out, visitors are encouraged to book early to secure their spot at this unmissable seasonal spectacle.



Quote from Sam Beare, Owner of Tulleys Farm



“Pumpkin Nights has grown into something truly special, a celebration of the season that combines the beauty of our pumpkin fields with the atmosphere of a festival. Seeing people from all over the UK come together under the stars to enjoy the lights, music and incredible energy of the event is something we’re really proud of. It’s autumn at its very best.”



Event Details



Location: Tulleys Farm, West Sussex

Dates: Selected nights until 31st October 2025 Tickets: From £11.95

Website: PumpkinNights.co.uk



About Tulleys Pumpkin Nights



Set within the UK’s No.1 Pumpkin Festival, Tulleys Pumpkin Nights has become a social media phenomenon, drawing visitors from across the UK and beyond. Combining immersive design, live entertainment and the natural beauty of the countryside, the event celebrates all things autumn with a distinctly magical, after-dark twist.



Press Contact



Ed Hopkins PR

edward@edhopkinspr.co.uk

07538061448