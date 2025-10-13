Astralis Secures Place on ICT Framework



New framework supports emergency services and public sector organisations in accessing secure, compliant IT Lifecycle Services.



Great Notley, Essex – 13 October 2025 - Astralis Technology Ltd has been awarded a place on the ICT Framework, joining a select group of trusted suppliers supporting emergency services and public sector organisations across the UK.



The ICT Framework, developed by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) in collaboration with Blue Light Commercial, enables emergency services, NHS bodies, schools, charities, and other public bodies to procure technology products and services more efficiently. By streamlining supplier checks and ensuring robust standards, the Framework helps organisations adopt innovative solutions quickly and cost-effectively - strengthening service delivery and supporting communities nationwide.



As a specialist provider of secure, accredited IT Lifecycle Services and IT Asset Disposal (ITAD), Astralis brings decades of experience and a commitment to security, compliance, and sustainability. Accredited to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials, Astralis focuses on secure data handling, environmentally responsible practices, and maximising the value of IT assets through redeployment and resale.



Daniel Smith, CEO of Astralis Technology, commented:

“We’re delighted to have been awarded a place on the ICT Framework. This represents an exciting opportunity to support emergency services and public sector organisations with secure, compliant, and sustainable IT Lifecycle Services. Astralis was founded to bring a fresh, forward-thinking approach to ITAD and lifecycle solutions, and we look forward to working collaboratively with framework partners to deliver real value and positive impact for communities nationwide.”



Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone, said:

“This is about making smart choices that benefit the people of Northamptonshire. By working together nationally with BlueLight Commercial, we’re able to offer futureproof, reliable solutions that help keep our communities safe and ensure every pound goes further.



“The ICT Framework reflects our commitment to professionalism, innovation, and putting public interest first. It’s already making a difference - and it will continue to support better services for everyone.”



Launched by the Northamptonshire PFCC and BlueLight Commercial, the ICT Framework covers ten specialist areas - from IT hardware and software to digital transformation - and is designed to deliver better, faster, and more cost-effective services to communities. The savings generated are reinvested into public services and policing nationally, ensuring every pound goes further.



About Astralis Technology

Astralis Technology Ltd is a UK-based IT Lifecycle Services and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) provider, headquartered in Essex. Founded by experienced industry leaders, Astralis delivers secure, sustainable, and value-driven solutions to enterprise and public sector clients nationwide. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 27001 certifications and Cyber Essentials, and is committed to driving innovation and circular economy practices in the IT lifecycle sector.