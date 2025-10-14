Shokz, reaffirmed its position as the industry-leading bone-conduction headphones pioneer, after its flagship OpenRun Pro 2 model was named on TIME’S Best Inventions of 2025 list in the Consumer Electronics category: https://time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/7318278/sh...



Selected by TIME editors and correspondents across the world, the annual list evaluates inventions for their originality, impact and efficacy.



Shokz’s OpenRun Pro2 solves the long-standing problem of having to compromise either situational awareness or immersive audio. Its DualPitch™ technology provides an enhanced bass, so runners can enjoy music while staying aware of their surroundings.



Made from an ultra-lightweight, high-strength material with a soft silicone finish, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 delivers all-day comfort, designed to make the user forget they’re even wearing headphones.





Daisy Cong, Shokz Marketing Manager says: “For decades, our product designers and engineers have been continuously refining our designs to make our products more stylish, and more functional, while also ensuring greater comfort without compromising on aesthetic appeal, so that users can continue to enjoy the best-in-class open-ear technology. The OpenRun Pro 2 solves the problem of having to compromise between situational awareness or immersive audio. It's such an honour to see our latest range recognized by TIME magazine.”





