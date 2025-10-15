New research released today by the University of Lancashire and hailed by MPs as a ‘break-through for breaking free’, shows a special scheme to provide domestic abuse survivors with safe housing options prevents their homelessness, supports their safety, and can save Councils money.



The research, which evaluates the “Domestic Abuse Whole Housing Approach” delivered by Cheshire East Council and the charity Standing Together Against Domestic Abuse (STADA) has been welcomed by MPs, The Domestic Abuse Commissioner, and survivor groups.



Sophie*, one of the survivors of domestic abuse who benefited from the scheme said:

“I’m no longer scared inside my house… I’m grateful for all the help I’ve had… I just can’t wait to start this new life.”



Speaking in advance of the research launch event in London Paula Barker MP, co-Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Ending Homelessness, said:

“This is a break-through for breaking-free. These results make a clear case for Councils to invest in a range of safe and dignified options for survivors and their children. Whether its funding for fitting new locks, or swap schemes with other Councils to enable a victim to move out of the area, finally we have a cost-effective plan for councils who have a duty to do right for victims of abuse, including children.”



Along with colleague, Dave Robertson MP, for Lichfield, Paula Barker MP has written to the Secretary of State for Housing and Local Government to encourage him to learn the lessons of the pilot.



Speaking about the Whole Housing Approach scheme, Dame Nicole Jacobs, Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales, said:

“It’s critical for experts and practitioners across England and Wales. It’s really exceptional work. It’s broadening our ambition, giving concrete evaluation and insight into the kinds of things that we need to do more of.”



The new research shows that 98% of survivors at risk of homelessness and owed support by the local authority were prevented from becoming homeless. It also showed that the scheme saved Councils more money than it cost and generated over £10 saving for every £1 spent for the wider public sector, thanks to costs avoided like police time and NHS responses.



Tens of thousands of people are made homeless or are at risk of homelessness each year due to domestic abuse (DA) often with devastating consequences for victims and their children. Equally, the prospect of homelessness can trap victims in dangerous, abusive homes.



Afrah Qassim, CEO of Savera UK, a leading charity working with survivors of ‘honour’-based abuse said: “The Whole Housing Approach project is an outstanding example of how, when local authorities meaningfully engage specialist services and survivors, they can considerably improve outcomes, such as increased feelings of safety and reduced anxiety. We fully support the approach championed by Cheshire East Council and Standing Together Against Domestic Abuse and thank our clients for their participation in the project.”



Emma Storey, Director of Housing at STADA, said: “Housing help for domestic abuse victims often focuses on the moment of crisis – like the moment when a woman takes the decision to flee with a child in each hand a rucksack over her shoulder. Help then is crucial. But we need to be better at stopping those awful crises from ever happening. We can do this by supporting victims to stay safe in their own homes or with relocation, or by removing perpetrators. This research gives Councils a blueprint for action.”

Councillor Laura Crane, chair of Cheshire East Council’s children and families committee, said: “We are incredibly proud that Cheshire East has been a part of The Whole Housing Approach. It is a powerful example of how smart, compassionate policy can deliver both social impact and financial sustainability. Through strong partnerships, we are ensuring survivors receive the highest standard of care.”









