Ashford Kitchens and Interiors Celebrates Double Win at 2025 Spelthorne Business Awards
Ashford Kitchens and Interiors is thrilled to announce its double success at the 2025
Spelthorne Business Awards, held on Friday 3rd October at the Holiday Inn, London
Shepperton.
The company proudly took home the Retail Excellence Award and was
named Best Business in Ashford and Stanwell, marking its fourth major award win of
the year.
This year’s awards ceremony brought together a vibrant mix of businesses from
across the Borough, celebrating achievements in innovation, sustainability, and
community impact.
Now in its seventh year, the Spelthorne Business Awards continue to spotlight the very best of local enterprise.
Founded in 1984, Ashford Kitchens and Interiors has grown from a small family-run
business into a leading name in bespoke kitchen and interior design, serving Surrey,
Middlesex, and surrounding areas. With over 40 years of experience, the company
prides itself on delivering exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design solutions, and
outstanding customer service.
Ashford Kitchens and Interiors impressed judges with its commitment to quality,
customer satisfaction, and community engagement.
The team celebrated the evening with a fantastic meal, dancing, and networking among fellow finalists.
Stephen Flower, Managing Director, commented:
“Winning two awards in one night is a fantastic achievement and a proud moment for
our entire team. It’s a reflection of the passion, dedication, and creativity that drives
everything we do. To be recognised not just once, but four times this year across
different platforms at local and national level is a huge motivation for every member
of the team, who’s dedication and excellence continue to be given the recognition it
deserves , not just from me, but independently judged.”
This double win follows earlier recognition at the KBB Review Retail and Design
Awards and Neff Master Partner Awards, reinforcing Ashford Kitchens and Interiors’
reputation as a leader in design excellence and customer experience.
Current Promotion: NEFF Cashback Offer
Celebrate with us and take advantage of the NEFF Cashback Promotion, available
until 30th November 2025. Customers purchasing NEFF built-in kitchen appliances as
part of a full kitchen (minimum of 5 cabinets) can claim up to £1,100 cashback, plus
additional bonuses for selected premium appliances:
£250 cashback for 3 qualifying NEFF appliances (including an oven)
£400 cashback for 4 qualifying appliances
£550 cashback for 5 qualifying appliances
£750 cashback for 6 qualifying appliances
£1,100 cashback for 7 qualifying appliances
+ £600 extra for a NEFF Venting Hob or Glass Draft Hood
+ £250 extra for a NEFF XL or XXL Fridge Freezer
Ready to transform your home?
Visit our showrooms in Ashford or Farnham Common to explore the latest kitchen
designs and speak with our award-winning team. For more details on the NEFF
Cashback Offer or to book your free design consultation, call 01784 245964 or visit
ashfordkitchensandinteriors.co.uk.
