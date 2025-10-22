Ashford Kitchens and Interiors Celebrates Double Win at 2025 Spelthorne Business Awards



Ashford Kitchens and Interiors is thrilled to announce its double success at the 2025

Spelthorne Business Awards, held on Friday 3rd October at the Holiday Inn, London

Shepperton.



The company proudly took home the Retail Excellence Award and was

named Best Business in Ashford and Stanwell, marking its fourth major award win of

the year.



This year’s awards ceremony brought together a vibrant mix of businesses from

across the Borough, celebrating achievements in innovation, sustainability, and

community impact.



Now in its seventh year, the Spelthorne Business Awards continue to spotlight the very best of local enterprise.



Founded in 1984, Ashford Kitchens and Interiors has grown from a small family-run

business into a leading name in bespoke kitchen and interior design, serving Surrey,

Middlesex, and surrounding areas. With over 40 years of experience, the company

prides itself on delivering exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design solutions, and

outstanding customer service.



Ashford Kitchens and Interiors impressed judges with its commitment to quality,

customer satisfaction, and community engagement.



The team celebrated the evening with a fantastic meal, dancing, and networking among fellow finalists.



Stephen Flower, Managing Director, commented:

“Winning two awards in one night is a fantastic achievement and a proud moment for

our entire team. It’s a reflection of the passion, dedication, and creativity that drives

everything we do. To be recognised not just once, but four times this year across

different platforms at local and national level is a huge motivation for every member

of the team, who’s dedication and excellence continue to be given the recognition it

deserves , not just from me, but independently judged.”



This double win follows earlier recognition at the KBB Review Retail and Design

Awards and Neff Master Partner Awards, reinforcing Ashford Kitchens and Interiors’

reputation as a leader in design excellence and customer experience.



Current Promotion: NEFF Cashback Offer

Celebrate with us and take advantage of the NEFF Cashback Promotion, available

until 30th November 2025. Customers purchasing NEFF built-in kitchen appliances as

part of a full kitchen (minimum of 5 cabinets) can claim up to £1,100 cashback, plus

additional bonuses for selected premium appliances:



 £250 cashback for 3 qualifying NEFF appliances (including an oven)

 £400 cashback for 4 qualifying appliances

 £550 cashback for 5 qualifying appliances

 £750 cashback for 6 qualifying appliances



 £1,100 cashback for 7 qualifying appliances

+ £600 extra for a NEFF Venting Hob or Glass Draft Hood

+ £250 extra for a NEFF XL or XXL Fridge Freezer

Ready to transform your home?

Visit our showrooms in Ashford or Farnham Common to explore the latest kitchen

designs and speak with our award-winning team. For more details on the NEFF

Cashback Offer or to book your free design consultation, call 01784 245964 or visit

ashfordkitchensandinteriors.co.uk.