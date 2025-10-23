Dubai, UAE - October 2025 - Beauty Club London, featured globally as one of the best salons for hair colour and extensions, is proud to announce the opening of its first international salon in Dubai, located within the prestigious Metropolitan Hotel Dubai.



Following growing demand from international clients who travel from all over the world to London for their sought-after hair colour and extensions expertise, Beauty Club London is bringing its signature artistry to Dubai - the centre of luxury, innovation, and style in the Middle East.



Founded by renowned hair extension experts Louise Bailey and Moe Harb, Beauty Club London was born from a shared desire to redefine the typical high street salon experience and create something truly unique in London’s hair scene. Located in the heart of Oxford Circus, Beauty Club London is one of the city’s largest and most prestigious salon spaces, recognised internationally for its expertise in premium hair colour and the best hair extensions. The flagship salon attracts a high-profile celebrity clientele and a loyal global following who travel from around the world for its renowned specialists and services.



Globally recognised as one of the world’s leading salons for hair colour and luxury hair extensions, Beauty Club London has been featured across international media and is celebrated for setting the highest standards in advanced colour techniques and expert hair extension application. The salon’s expansion into Dubai marks a significant milestone for the brand and further cements its reputation as a global leader in the luxury beauty industry.



“Our mission has always been to move away from the conventional corporate ‘conveyor belt’ salon model and instead offer a luxury, bespoke experience where artistry, attention to detail, and laid-back luxury are at the forefront,” said Moe Harb, Co-Founder of Beauty Club London. “Dubai is the perfect next step for us - a city that reflects this vibe and our values of creativity, individuality, and timeless style.”



“Our ethos has always been to prioritise the health and integrity of the hair, ensuring that every colour and extension service enhances rather than damages. Our approach focuses on natural, seamless results, using advanced free-hand colouring and balayage techniques that respect and protect the hair’s condition. We use the highest-quality human hair extensions and apply our specialist tape extension technique which not only adds volume and length but also helps clients maintain the health of their natural hair and even encourage natural growth. We’re incredibly excited to bring this expertise to Dubai and to continue caring for our international clients who travel from around the world for the Beauty Club London experience.”



The new Beauty Club London Dubai salon will offer the brand’s full range of signature services from bespoke consultations, free-hand colouring techniques, and balayage to Hair Club Extensions - the luxury hair extension brand exclusively used in Harrods. All services will be delivered by a team of renowned colourists, extension specialists, and stylists trained to the highest international standards.



Housed within Beauty Club London, the salon’s resident nail bar Paint Nails London also makes its Dubai debut. Renowned for its distinctive blend of creative nail artistry within a stylish, social atmosphere, Paint Nails London offers everything from classic gel manicures and nail extensions to intricate, trend-led nail art. Bringing Paint Nails London with it, Beauty Club London Dubai will unite world-class hair and nail artists, creating the ultimate luxury hair and beauty hub in the heart of Dubai.



Location is everything and Beauty Club London Dubai is perfectly positioned in the heart of it all. Situated within the Metropolitan Hotel Dubai, the salon sits at the centre of everything, just moments from the Burj Al Arab, and only ten minutes from Business Bay, The Palm, and Dubai Mall. Nestled between Dubai’s two premier shopping destinations - the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates - Beauty Club London offers a luxury yet accessible escape from the city’s bustle, complete with valet parking for ultimate convenience.



The Dubai salon will feature London’s own team of renowned stylists, including Co-Founders Moe Harb and Louise Bailey, ensuring that every client experiences the same award-winning colour and extension expertise that Beauty Club London is celebrated for worldwide.



With its expansion into Dubai, Beauty Club London continues to push the boundaries of luxury hair and beauty, blending the best of British expertise with Dubai’s signature sophistication. Perfectly positioned at the centre of the city’s luxury lifestyle scene, Beauty Club London welcomes Dubai to the Club and is set to redefine the standards of hair and beauty in the region, offering its renowned premium hair and nail services all under one roof.



For more information on Beauty Club London Dubai, press review bookings, exclusive expert commentary, or high res images, please contact: info@jenerationpr.co.uk.