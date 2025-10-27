“HRT can ease physical symptoms, but women also need emotional support — that’s why I created HypnoMethod™.”

London, UK – October 2025 — An innovative app, HypnoMethod™, has launched on the Apple App Store to help women ease the mental and emotional symptoms of perimenopause and menopause through clinically proven mind–body techniques, including advanced clinical hypnotherapy using guided hypnosis. Created by Lynda Scrivener, a Harley Street-trained Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapist, Nutritional Therapist and international number-one best-selling author, the app makes professional menopause mental-wellbeing support accessible to women in the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.



Unlike general mindfulness or meditation apps, HypnoMethod™ is designed specifically for menopausal wellbeing. It helps ease anxiety, irritability, low mood, sleep problems and emotional overwhelm — so women can begin to feel calmer, more like themselves, and able to enjoy life again.



“HRT can ease physical symptoms, but women also need emotional support — that’s why I created HypnoMethod™.”



Within HypnoMethod™, subscribers can access menopause-specific support in the Soul Sparkle Sanctuary™, a private monthly membership area offering:

– Guided clinical hypnotherapy sessions to ease anxiety, improve sleep and lift low mood

– Soothing relaxation audios and emotional-reset tools

– Guidance on nutrition, supplements and self-care

– Planners, trackers and a daily Mind Mood & Me check-in

– A place to unload each day’s mental struggles

– Regular new hypnotherapy tracks, resources and articles added monthly



A seven-day free trial is available, followed by an affordable monthly subscription.



“Many women enter perimenopause completely unprepared for what lies ahead, often only aware of HRT as an option to ease symptoms,” says Lynda Scrivener. “HRT can be very effective for physical symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats, but it doesn’t always address the emotional toll. HypnoMethod™ offers gentle, evidence-informed support that can be used alongside or instead of HRT.”



Availability:

HypnoMethod™ featuring the Soul Sparkle Sanctuary™ is available on the Apple App Store in the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand with a 7-day free trial.

App Store link: https://tinyurl.com/HM1025-RS



About Lynda Scrivener



Lynda Scrivener is a Menopause Mental Wellbeing Specialist, Harley Street-trained Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapist, Nutritional Therapist and international number-one best-selling author of Reclaim Your Soul Sparkle — When Menopause Steals Your Life. Having been through menopause herself, she understands its intense emotional impact and has dedicated her work to helping women feel calmer, happier and back in control.



Press contact: press@hypnomethod.com

Website: www.hypnomethod.com

Telephone: +44 07874478045