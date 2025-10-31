LONDON, UK – The acclaimed documentary The Rendlesham UFO: The British Roswell, which premiered at the 33rd Raindance Film Festival, is now available worldwide on Amazon Prime & Apple TV, bringing Britain’s most famous UFO mystery to a global audience.



Narrated by William B. Davis, the iconic “Cigarette Smoking Man” from The X-Files, and directed by Mark Christopher Lee and Roderick Godman (both nominated for Best Director at Raindance), the film revisits the December 1980 Rendlesham Forest Incident, widely referred to as “Britain’s Roswell”, and explores eyewitness accounts, declassified documents, and scientific analyses that continue to mystify experts more than 40 years later.



THE INCIDENT THAT SHOOK SUFFOLK



In late December 1980, U.S. Air Force personnel stationed at RAF Bentwaters and RAF Woodbridge reported unidentified lights descending into Rendlesham Forest. Witnesses described a triangular craft, unusual radiation readings, and hieroglyphic-like markings on the trees. Two nights later, Lt. Col. Charles Halt, the Deputy Base Commander, documented the lights and their movements in an audio log, creating one of the most compelling unexplained UFO cases in modern history.



FROM LOCAL MYSTERY TO GLOBAL AUDIENCE



Now, with its release on Amazon Prime, millions of viewers around the world can experience the mystery firsthand. The filmmakers hope the international exposure will ignite a new wave of interest in UFO phenomena in the UK and beyond.



“Rendlesham is not just a local legend — it’s part of a global conversation about what we don’t yet understand,” says co-director Mark Christopher Lee. “Amazon Prime allows audiences everywhere to explore the evidence and witness the events for themselves.”



ROYAL INTEREST AND CALLS FOR DISCLOSURE



The documentary also features John Hanson, retired CID officer, UFO historian, and Executive Producer of the film, who co-authored two books on Rendlesham with Colonel Halt. Hanson recounts sending his research to Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, who expressed interest and encouraged him to keep them updated on developments.



Following this, Mark Christopher Lee has sent a copy of the film to King Charles III, calling for greater transparency and official hearings on UFO disclosure in the UK.



NEW INVESTIGATIONS AND MYSTERIOUS PHENOMENA



The film presents new scientific perspectives, including the possibility of space-time distortions or electromagnetic anomalies, alongside first-hand accounts of strange lights and movements. During production, Lee even filmed a UFO above his own home, included at the end of the documentary. Early viewers have also reported unexplained visual phenomena, suggesting that the Rendlesham mystery may continue to manifest in unexpected ways.



NOW STREAMING ON AMAZON PRIME



The Rendlesham UFO: The British Roswell

???? Premiere: Raindance Film Festival, London

????️ Narrator: William B. Davis (The X-Files)

???? Directors: Mark Christopher Lee & Roderick Godman — Raindance Best Director Nominees

???? Executive Producer: John Hanson

???? Available Now: Amazon Prime & Apple TV





Watch trailer:



https://youtu.be/VNTGwBQCO4I?si=6yeQKzyt3PdWNCQV



