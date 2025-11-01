Adoption Focus, one of the UK’s leading voluntary adoption agencies, is launching a new campaign today called ‘The Long Wait’, to challenge misconceptions about adoption and highlight the urgent need for more adoptive parents.



Children across the UK are waiting far too long for permanent, loving homes.



‘The Long Wait’ campaign brings the experience of waiting children into sharp focus, asking one profound question: How long is too long to wait?



The campaign film depicts a waiting room where time visibly passes for five children aged between two and ten years old. Over 18 months, the average time a child waits for an adoptive family, the children in the film grow older before viewers’ eyes.



The video closes with the message:



“Don’t make them wait. Get in touch today.”



Anna Sharkey, CEO of Adoption Focus, said: “Across the country, more and more children are waiting for adoptive families, but fewer people are coming forward. There’s an adoption crisis happening quietly in the background of our society, and it’s not being talked about enough. These are children who have already experienced loss, trauma, and instability, and they deserve the chance of a permanent, loving home. We need people from all walks of life - whether single, in a couple, LGBTQ+, or from any background, to know they can make a difference.”



At the same time, this campaign addresses a persistent belief that adoption is a long, difficult, and invasive process. Many potential adopters are held back by self-doubt and uncertainty, often thinking, “I’m not going to be enough.”



Search behaviour from prospective adopters reveals a strong desire to move beyond these barriers. Google Trends data shows consistent spikes in searches such as “how to speed up adoption UK,” “am I eligible to adopt?” and “support for adoptive parents.” These insights underline a growing appetite for reassurance, support, and clear information about the adoption journey.



The experience of adoptive parents shows that the wait is worthwhile. Traitors star Miles Asteri, who adopted with Adoption Focus, reflects: “Adoption has truly been the greatest gift of my life. It’s been without a doubt the best thing I’ve ever done. The love I have for my children is indescribable - it’s deeper, truer, and more powerful than I ever imagined possible. If I could pass on this feeling to anyone considering adoption, I would - because it’s a love that changes everything. My children have filled my world with laughter, meaning, and a sense of belonging I didn’t know I was missing.”



Taking the Message to the Streets

The campaign will launch with a series of digital van displays and rail station screens across key UK regions, bringing the stories of waiting children to thousands of commuters and city-goers.



Launch – November 1 (Birmingham)

Navigation Street, opposite side of the road to the Costa Coffee linked HERE - Morning

Victoria Square / Chamberlain Square - Afternoon

Wave 1 (Nov 1-4)

Nottingham, Leicester, Birmingham International

Wave 2 (Nov 5-8)

Oxford, Reading, Derby

Wave 3 (Nov 9-12)

Gloucester/Cheltenham, Northampton, Coventry



In addition, digital screens will deliver the campaign’s message across major stations including Birmingham New Street, Nottingham, Leicester, Oxford, Derby, Reading, Northampton, Coventry and Gloucester ensuring wide and varied exposure from daily commuters to occasional travellers.



By shining a light on the emotional reality of waiting children, ‘The Long Wait’ seeks to shift public perception and inspire a new wave of adoptive families. The campaign reinforces Adoption Focus’s role as a leading voice for adoption in the UK, advocating for every child to find a permanent, loving home.



For more information about the campaign or to learn more about becoming an adoptive parent, visit www.adoption-focus.co.uk/the-long-wait



