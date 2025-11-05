Sweet Freedom, the award-winning B Corp brand famous for its healthier, plant-based syrups, has just launched its boldest creation yet - Mystery Syrup.



This online-exclusive is set to stir up a frenzy, not just because it tastes suspiciously familiar, but because no one is allowed to say what it really is. Trademark laws mean the flavour must remain top secret… which only makes it more irresistible.



“The moment you taste it you’ll know exactly what it is… and we’ll never be able to admit it,” laughs Nadine Maggi, Managing Director of Sweet Freedom. “Let’s just say it’s fruity, fun, and has a bit of a cult following already. Will it spark another great British supermarket showdown... that is the question!”



Customers can submit their guess here for a chance to win a prize – wrong answers welcome too.



Available now only at www.sweetfreedom.co.uk, the Mystery Syrup is plant-based, allergen-free, high in fibre, lower in calories than sugar, and of course utterly delicious… even if nobody can say exactly why.



Sweet Freedom’s latest limited edition product|RRP: £3.40



NOTES TO EDITORS

Behind the Sweet Freedom brand is a small, passionate team, including original co-founder Deborah Pyner. Sweet Freedom is committed to producing ethical, sustainable, plant-based products, all lovingly made right here in the UK, thereby reducing their carbon footprint. Over the years, many of their products have earned prestigious Great Taste Awards, a testament to their exceptional quality and taste. Explore Sweet Freedom’s existing range of syrups, spreads and innovative new drinks range here.



For more information, high-resolution images, or an exclusive discount code for your audience, please reach out to Natasha at natasha@sweetfreedom.co.uk.