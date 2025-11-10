As Scotland’s landmark land reform law passes, one Trossachs community is in a £140,000 'all-or-nothing' race to put its principles into practice.

KINLOCHARD, Scotland (November 8, 2025) – Just days after the Scottish Parliament passed the historic Land Reform (Scotland) Bill on November 5th, the small community of Kinlochard is facing a race against time to enact its very principles. The Kinlochard Community Residents Association is urgently crowdfunding to purchase 'The Field'—a 27-acre biodiversity hotspot—to protect it from private development and secure the village's future.

The campaign is a real-world example of the community empowerment championed by the new legislation. While the bill aims to diversify land ownership and strengthen community rights across Scotland, Kinlochard is living that fight in real-time. The village, which has already lost its shop, pub, school, and bus service, sees community ownership of The Field as a vital "catalyst for regeneration."

The community's vision for The Field is to protect its rich environment—a haven for red squirrels, otters, and adders—while creating new opportunities for social and economic benefit. Plans include a community food-growing space, pathways for recreation and access, and an outdoor learning hub for local schools.

However, the group faces an urgent deadline. Their "all-or-nothing" Crowdfunder campaign must raise a total of £140,000 by December 31, 2025, or they will lose all pledged funds and the field will likely be lost to a private sale. With only 53 days left, the campaign has raised just over £20,000, making public support and awareness more critical than ever.

"The passing of the Land Reform Bill in Holyrood is a momentous step for Scotland, and we are the living, breathing example of why it is so desperately needed," said Joyce Kelly, a spokesperson for The Field, Kinlochard campaign. "This isn't just a field; it's the last central green space we have. It's our chance to take control of our future, to protect our environment, and to build a resilient community. We are embodying the spirit of this new bill, but we cannot do it without help."

The campaign highlights the exact issues the Land Reform (Scotland) Bill seeks to address: empowering local communities to have a direct stake in the land they live on. The Kinlochard community is not just asking for support; it is offering a chance for the public to invest in the first tangible legacy of Scotland’s new era of land reform.

To support the campaign and help them reach their goal, please visit their Crowdfunder:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-field-kinlochard

For more information on the community's vision:

https://thefieldkinlochard.co.uk/

About The Field, Kinlochard:

'The Field, Kinlochard' is a project run by the Kinlochard Community Residents Association LTD (Company number SC565279). The project aims to bring a 27-acre field into community ownership to protect its unique biodiversity, prevent detrimental private development, and transform it into a community hub for food-growing, education, and recreation.



