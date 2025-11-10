What better way to mark this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 than taking part in the UK’s biggest festive mass-participation disability sports event?



Winter Wonderwheels powered by Marvel gives people the chance to show what they CAN do (not what they can’t) and celebrates what makes them different. Purposefully aligned close to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, it takes place with a flourish and a flurry of fake snow on Sunday December 7, 2025 alongside Dorney Lake, Windsor.



The ultimate ‘Superhero Santa Dash’ for people with disabilities and their families, this fabulously festive event invites participants to cycle, run, walk, wheel, push or be pushed to complete their chosen distance – either 1K, 5K or 10K.



Anything goes with adaptive kit and support from Sidekicks actively encouraged to help people cover the distance. There are no cut-off times and all types of gadgets and gizmos are welcome on the course – from day chairs, handcycles and trikes to tandems, race runners and bikes.



“At this time of year there are plenty of opportunities for people to dress up and be active but there are few, if any, options for people with disabilities to do the same,” says Sophia Warner, founder of the Superhero Series including Winter Wonderwheels. “Winter Wonderwheels enables people with disabilities to celebrate the season with their families and friends. It gets everyone in the festive mood which is what it’s all about.”



Who can enter Winter Wonderwheels?

That depends on the chosen mission. Participants entering a solo mission must consider themselves to have a disability of any kind. Anyone can enter as a team, as long as at least one member of the team considers themselves to have a disability of any kind.



Challenge distances:

• The Lakeside Dash – 1km

• Once Round the Lake – 5km

• Twice Round the Lake – 10km



Get set for a festive festival atmosphere packed with food stalls, music and carols. Santa will start the event, setting off a sea of superheroes, fellow-Santas and elves on their joyful way.



To find out more and enter visit https://superheroseries.co.uk/winter-wonderwheels-2025



