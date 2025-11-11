Badiani, the Florentine gelato brand loved for its authentic Italian craftsmanship, is bringing back its artisanal Pandoro and Panettone. Served by the slice in a selection of their shops, the classic Italian cakes pair perfectly with their new limited edition Christmas gelato flavours and a cup on their viral Hot Chocolate. The hand wrapped cakes will be available to take home from all 13 of Badiani’s London shops from November and make the perfect gift this Christmas.



New to the menu this year are three new festive gelato flavours. Created by Badiani’s gelato maestro Paolo Pomposi, the Gingerbread, Eggnog and Chocolate Orange are all a nostalgic taste of the Yuletide season. Paired with their three returning flavours of Minced Pie, Panettone and Pandoro, which are all made using a traditional Florentine recipe and the finest Italian ingredients.

The Christmas Collection

Panettone £32 – An artisanal, fluffy panettone made in Italy and filled with candied fruit and raisins





Pandoro £34 – Our Artisan buttery brioche Pandoro comes with the traditional powdered sugar and makes for the ultimate festive show stopper





Dark Chocolate Panettone £34 – An artisanal fluffy chocolate panettone with chocolate chunks, made in Italy





Christmas Crepe £8.50 – A freshly made to order crepe, with a scoop of our festive gelato, the sauce of your choice and whipped cream



Pandoro/Panettone Slice £4.50 – A generous slice of our traditional Panettone or Pandoro, which we recommend upgrading with a scoop of gelato and a drizzle of our signature pistachio or chocolate and hazelnut sauce



Available throughout November and December, our Xmas menu celebrates all things festive and Italian and is the perfect place to warm up as the days grow colder and longer.

For over 93 years, Badiani has been known for its dedication to authentic Italian flavour, craftsmanship and creativity. Every recipe celebrates the brand’s Florentine roots and commitment to using the highest quality ingredients.



About Badiani

Founded in Florence in 1932, Badiani has spent over nine decades perfecting the art of gelato. The company’s signature flavour, Buontalenti — made simply with milk, cream, sugar and eggs — honours the Florentine inventor of gelato, Bernardo Buontalenti, and represents Badiani’s belief that simplicity and quality are the keys to perfection.



Badiani now has 13 shops in London, 6 in Spain, 4 in Florence and Tuscany, and opened its first location in Paris, inside the Carrousel du Louvre.

Badiani’s production laboratory operates a zero water waste system, recycling water to power its machines. The brand also supports local suppliers wherever possible to reduce transport and environmental impact.



