The original creators of black garlic launch five new products as aged ingredients gain mainstream appeal.



The Original Black Garlic announces a significant expansion of its product range with the introduction of Black Lemon Slices, Black Lemon Powder, Black Garlic Ketchup, Black Garlic Pickle, and Black Garlic Powder.



The launch follows a brand refresh earlier this year and reflects surging consumer demand for both black garlic products and the health benefits associated with naturally aged ingredients. The Original Black Garlic's core range — including peeled cloves, whole bulbs, and paste — has become a staple in kitchens nationwide, with black garlic now featured in offerings from major names including Heinz, Tyrrells Crisps, Boursin Cheese, and Doritos.





Introducing Black Lemon: A Middle Eastern Tradition Meets British Innovation



A cornerstone of the new range is The Original Black Lemon, a premium aged ingredient popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. Made from fresh lemons slowly aged with nothing but heat and time — no additives or preservatives — black lemon delivers a bright yet balanced flavour profile with zesty citrus notes, gentle bitterness, and a touch of subtle spice.



Available in both slices and powder form, black lemon offers versatile culinary applications:



Enhance hot or cold beverages



Transform sauces, marinades, soups, and stews



Add citrus depth to baking and cocktails



Create striking garnishes for festive drinks and cakes



Nutritional Powerhouse



Through the slow ageing process, black lemon's nutrients are not only preserved but concentrated. The Original Black Lemon contains over four times more vitamin C than fresh lemon and is naturally high in fibre and potassium.



Perfect for the Festive Season



The new Black Garlic Ketchup and Black Garlic Pickle complement the expanded range, offering instant umami flavour to any dish. "These products are perfect for the Christmas season," says Katy Heath, CEO & Founder. "Whether you're elevating your festive roast with black garlic, adding black lemon to seasonal cocktails, or gifting our ketchup and pickle to foodie friends and family, these naturally aged ingredients bring something special to the table."



Growing Market Recognition



Black garlic's transition from chef's secret to mainstream ingredient reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences toward premium, naturally produced foods with proven health benefits. The appearance of black garlic in products from household names signals growing market maturity and consumer acceptance.



"We're seeing unprecedented interest in aged ingredients," adds Holly Daniels, Sales & Marketing Director. "What began as curiosity about black garlic has evolved into genuine demand across retail, food service, and manufacturing. This expansion allows us to meet that demand while introducing consumers to black lemon — an ingredient we believe will follow a similar trajectory."



The new range is available now at www.blackgarlic.co.uk.



ENDS







Notes to Editors:



About The Original Black Garlic The Original Black Garlic is Europe's creator of naturally aged black garlic and black lemon products. Using traditional ageing methods with no additives or preservatives, the company produces premium ingredients favoured by chefs, home cooks, and food manufacturers nationwide.



What is Black Garlic? Black garlic is regular white garlic that has been aged over several weeks in carefully controlled heat and humidity. This natural process transforms the cloves, creating a soft, sweet texture and complex umami flavour with notes of balsamic, molasses, and caramel — without the pungency of white garlic.



Product Range:



Black Garlic: Peeled Cloves, Whole Bulbs, Paste, Powder, Ketchup, Pickle



Black Lemon: Slices, Powder



For media enquiries, high-resolution images, or sample requests, contact:



Holly Daniels – holly@blackgarlic.co.uk