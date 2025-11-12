FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Richard Hammond launches The DriveTribe Collective on Scribehound: A new home for motoring culture, conversation and car fanatics everywhere

Launching 1st December.



Richard Hammond announces the launch of DriveTribe in a brand-new form: The DriveTribe Collective. Hosted on Scribehound, the fast-growing content platform bringing leading creators and audiences together, The DriveTribe Collective is an exclusive hub for motoring conversation, curiosity and culture – a place where car enthusiasts can learn, debate, have fun and shape the future of the car together.



The DriveTribe Collective unites some of the most influential and entertaining voices in motoring – including Tiff Needell, Mat Watson, Jason Camissa, Frank Stephenson and more. Together, they’ll celebrate the car in all its noisy, messy, wonderful glory, while tackling the big, urgent conversations about what comes next for motoring.



“The car is the best thing we’ve ever made… and there’s never been a better or more important time to talk about them.” – Richard Hammond

Subscribers will gain access to a new kind of motoring community centred around three core experiences:

Information: Original writing, reporting and perspectives you won’t hear from industry PR or government spokespeople

Connection: Exclusive access to livestreamed conversations, behind-the-scenes insights, podcasts and interactive discussions with leading experts

Celebration: Pure, unfiltered motoring joy – from iconic motorsport moments to the cars that made us fall in love with driving in the first place

The doors are now open for early subscribers to join as Founding Members, with a limited-time pre-launch offer: Join now for just £1 for your first month, then save 40% with a £49 annual membership (usual price £72).

For a first look at The DriveTribe Collective and its contributors, click here.

To join, visit www.join.scribehound.com/drivetribe.



“We’re not here to mourn the end of something – we’re here to shape what’s next.”

“Cars aren’t just metal and rubber. They’re freedom, expression, dynamism, and power. They’ve carried our dreams for over a century, and they’ll carry them for another.”

“Articles read by the people who wrote them. Live conversations you can join. Proper pub chat… without having to buy the first round.”

– Richard Hammond



About Scribehound:

Scribehound is a content platform bringing audiences together with their favourite creators through dedicated collectives. Built around curiosity, culture and conversation, Scribehound offers a new kind of subscription experience: one led by trusted voices and centred on knowledge, passion and community.

About The DriveTribe Collective:

Founded by Richard Hammond and launching on Scribehound, The DriveTribe Collective brings together leading voices from across the motoring world to inform, celebrate and connect car lovers everywhere. Members get access to articles, live conversations, behind-the-scenes insights and expert perspectives – all in one place.