Tulleys Christmas Light Festival returns for 2025, bringing new additions to its beautifully lit attractions. The event promises a warm, atmospheric Christmas experience to enjoy with family, friends and loved ones.



With more than 30 million lights woven through woodlands, lakes, fire effects and open landscapes, supported by an 500-speaker soundscape, the festival remains one of the country’s most enchanting festive nights out.



New for 2025



Taking centre stage is the 11-metre Gingerbread House, a striking new landmark afloat on the lake. Through projection mapping and festive music, its Christmas story plays out across the giant windmill, creating one of the most eye-catching moments in the entire festival.



Other new attractions include The Spirit of Christmas Show, a shimmering lakeside display where light, reflection and music celebrate the warmth of the season, as well as Let It Snow, a beautifully frosted world where gentle flakes drift through the air, and Twilight Reflections, a calm moment beside the water.



Returning Favourites



Popular attractions return for 2025, including the Fire and Ice Show, a dramatic clash of the elements, the magical Enchanted Forest with its fairies and mystical creatures, and Merry Magic, where clusters of Christmas trees move playfully in time with the music.



Guests will also find much-loved features across the event, from Love Lane, last year’s proposal hotspot glowing with lanterns and warm colour. Or jump into Let's Dance, a lively zone with rhythm, movement and light.



Food, Drink and Live Entertainment



The Alpine Village, set deep within the woodland, offers a cosy place to pause, with heated cabins, fire pits, marshmallow toasting and wood-fired pizza creating a relaxed place to unwind. Across the event, visitors will also find a wide choice of street food, including Christmas dinner wraps, hot dogs, fresh doughnuts and other festive treats.



Mulled wine and winter cocktails are served throughout the night, with themed bars each bringing their own atmosphere. The Ski Lodge Bar features gondola seating and a live music stage that keeps the evenings lively from start to finish, while a second bar offers a more intimate acoustic stage.



Visitors can explore the Christmas Market for handcrafted gifts and festive treats, while The Wynterfolk drift through the event creating magical encounters for guests throughout the night.



New for 2025, the Après Club offers a VIP experience in a giant tipi hidden within the forest, complete with après-style cocktails and its own late-night DJ.



A View Across the Lights



The 33-metre Observation Wheel returns for 2025, offering sweeping views across the illuminated landscape.

Event Information

Tulleys Christmas Light Festival runs on selected dates from 28 November 2025 to 3 January 2026.

Tickets from £22.95 for adults and £17.95 for children.



Book at ChristmasLightShow.co.uk

Location: Turners Hill Road, West Sussex, RH10 4PD



About Tulleys Farm



Tulleys Christmas Light Festival is created by the team behind Tulleys Shocktober Fest and the award-winning Tulleys Tulip Festival. Known for imaginative seasonal experiences that bring people together, Tulleys were highly commended as Best Family Business at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2025.



Media Enquiries



edward@edhopkinspr.co.uk|07538 061448

Further Images and videos available on request.

Press Night - 28th November