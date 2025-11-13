A gastronomic journey through the art of gelato - featuring savoury flavours never before served in the UK.



Badiani, the Florentine gelato brand celebrated for its authentic Italian craftsmanship, is hosting an exclusive six-course gelato tasting menu created and presented by creative visionary Paolo Pomposi.



This unique gastronomic experience takes guests on a journey through the world of gelato - from savoury to sweet - featuring flavours never before served in the UK. Each of the six tasting dishes, from starter to dessert, showcases a gourmet gelato paired with a fine Italian wine. To conclude, guests will enjoy a refreshing Sgroppino cocktail, the perfect finale to the evening.



The exclusive, ticketed three-night event will take place at:

Badiani Chelsea – Wednesday 26th & Thursday 27th November, 7:00 p.m.





Badiani Hampstead – Friday 28th November, 7:00 p.m.



The Gourmet Gelato Tasting Menu



Six Gelato Courses – Tomato, Olive Patè, Cacio e Pepe, Salami, Buontalenti, and a Sgroppino cocktail.



Wine Pairing – Each course will be paired with a carefully curated Italian fine wine to complement the gelato.



Hosted by Paolo Pomposi – Paolo will personally guide guests through the tasting, sharing stories of Tuscan ingredients, technique, and artistry.



Tickets: £50 per person (plus booking fee).



Tickets available via Eventbrite.



This exclusive event offers a one-of-a-kind festive experience for couples and friends seeking something truly special this season. It showcases the very best of Italian ingredients, creativity, and hospitality, blending culinary innovation with Badiani’s timeless tradition of gelato-making.



For over 93 years, Badiani has been known for its dedication to authentic Italian flavour, craftsmanship and creativity. Every recipe celebrates the brand’s Florentine roots and commitment to using the highest quality ingredients.



About Badiani

Founded in Florence in 1932, Badiani has spent over nine decades perfecting the art of gelato. The company’s signature flavour, Buontalenti — made simply with milk, cream, sugar and eggs — honours the Florentine inventor of gelato, Bernardo Buontalenti, and represents Badiani’s belief that simplicity and quality are the keys to perfection.



Badiani now has 13 shops in London, 6 in Spain, 4 in Florence and Tuscany, and opened its first location in Paris, inside the Carrousel du Louvre.



Badiani’s production laboratory operates a zero water waste system, recycling water to power its machines. The brand also supports local suppliers wherever possible to reduce transport and environmental impact.



