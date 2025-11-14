Get ready for Instant savings this Black Friday. The countdown to the biggest savings of the year has begun: Instant Pot is offering UK home-cooks the perfect excuse to upgrade their kitchen game. With unbeatable deals across multi-cookers, air fryers and coffee products this year’s sale is poised to bring serious value and serious flavour to busy lifestyles everywhere.



What’s on offer



Between Wednesday 26th November and Monday 3rd December, Instant Pot is rolling out major price-drops across its UK range, including:



• The best-selling Instant Pot Vortex Plus with Clearcook 5.7L Airfryer will be a whopping 50% off and available for £49.99 (RRP £99.99).



• The 4.7 star Instant Pot Vortex Plus Versazone 8.5L Airfryer will be 46% off, making this clever machine just £79.99 (RRP £149.99).



• Pro by name, pro by nature, the innovative Instant Pot Pro 5.7L Multi-cooker will be 40% off and priced at £149.99 (RRP £249.99). 10 functions, 1 app-controlled pot and endless possibilities. With 2400+ 4.9 star reviews, don’t just take our word for it.



Whether you’re a batch-cooking maestro, an air-fryer convert or simply trying to reclaim weekday dinners from the abyss of “what’s for tea?”, Instant Pot has you covered. Check out all Black Friday offers here.



Why now?

This is the moment when your kitchen saves you time and your wallet breathes easy. During a season when every minute counts and every penny matters, Instant Pot makes no-compromise cooking accessible. If you're balancing work, family, life and still want something satisfying on the table, this sale is your one-stop. Instant Pot also offer free delivery on all orders over £35 and a yearlong warranty.



As one GQ reviewer put it: “The Instant Pot… not a device that wants to change your life, but simply make your life easier.”



About Instant Pot



Instant Pot Brands™ is a leading consumer products company built on an iconic, innovative product. Their technology transforms consumers’ lives and makes cooking easy, simple and convenient. They offer a wide variety of products including Instant Pot® multicookers, Instant Pot® vortex air fryers and Instant Pot® coffee. Since its founding more than 15 years ago, Instant Pot Brands’ products are in millions of homes worldwide.

Intentional innovation: Everything made at Instant Pot Brands™ starts with the customer and what they need to make cooking easy, simple and convenient, giving them more time to do what they love – whether that’s in or out of the kitchen. Instant Pot provides solutions for households of all kinds. As people’s lives evolve, so do their products, helping customers rethink the way they cook.



