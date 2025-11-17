• 3rd Global Invitation Revelation Seminar concludes successfully - largest scale ever

• Religious leaders speak with one voice: “Revelation is a power that brings peace”

• Praise, prayer and discussion over 4 days fostered real “understanding and harmony”

Chairman Lee Man Hee: “Let us uphold the values of ‘truth and peace’ as religious leaders”

“This was my first time experiencing such free and warm interaction. I felt true peace in the truth.” This is the testimony of a religious leader who attended the 3rd Global Invitation Revelation Seminar. The seminar has grown into a hub where religious leaders come together in unity.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man hee; hereafter Shincheonji Church), announced on the 5th that it successfully concluded the 3rd Global Invitation Revelation Seminar, which was held for four days and three nights beginning 30 October.

The Global Invitation Revelation Seminar is an international exchange programme that explores interreligious dialogue and peace by focusing on the prophecies and fulfilment recorded in the Book of Revelation in the New Testament. Since the first class launched on 1 February 2024, the number of participating countries and faith groups has expanded each term, establishing the seminar as a “platform for dialogue among world religious leaders”.

The 3rd seminar was held under the theme, “The Path of Understanding Led by Scripture, the Path of Peace Walked by Religions Together”, and brought together over 1000 attendees, including 440 religious leaders from 59 countries - the largest scale to date.

Affirming the potential for interreligious harmony through the Book of Revelation, the seminar concluded on 1 November at the Goseong Peace Training Centre, with more than 440 religious leaders declaring “unity”.

Religions United through the Book of Revelation

Religious leaders who participated said in unison that the “truth” taught by Shincheonji Church has power.

Venerable Yullyeoseongwon of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, attending the seminar for the first time, said, “I believe the reason Shincheonji continues to grow and flourish is the power of its teachings. This was a time that confirmed that these teachings are a path beyond religious boundaries towards the unity of humanity.”

Leaders of various traditions - Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, Confucianism and others - studied the prophecies and fulfilment of Revelation together, discovering similarities among scriptures and common messages of peace.

Praise for the seminar continued among pastors and leaders of other religions. Mohammed Usman, an Islamic leader from Eswatini, said, “Shincheonji Church has a perfect curriculum that delivers peace and truth.”

The high level of satisfaction also appeared in the enthusiasm for scripture study. In the World Religious Leaders Revelation Quiz Competition held at the end of the seminar, 317 participants from 60 countries competed, and 154 achieved perfect scores. A total of 125 participants, 42 domestic and 83 overseas, who completed seven weeks of education and assessments, including the Global Seminar, were appointed as Honorary Bible Teachers.

Crying, Laughing, Praising, Discussing - Harmony Once Again

In addition to the Revelation lectures, this seminar also featured:

• A united prayer meeting for “global peace”

• “The Way to Heaven” (Bible OX Quiz)

• “Time Travel into the Bible”, a theatrical programme experiencing the heart of the biblical shepherd

• A “Round Table” promoting peace culture

Religious leaders said they cried, laughed and shared deep empathy and harmony through these exchanges.

One Buddhist head monk said, “They are doing things unimaginable in Buddhism. Seeing a monk in robes teaching the Bible and Shincheonji members discussing Buddhism was eye opening. I learned so much.”

A Presbyterian pastor commented, “Through cultural exchange, we shared understanding and values of faith across religions, and I see hope that we can become one.”

From Inspiration to Action - Peace Put into Practice

At the closing ceremony of the seminar held on 1 November at the Goseong Peace Training Centre, participants also shared peace initiatives that emerged in their home countries after attending the 2nd seminar.

Venerable Sok Bunthuen, Director of the Department of Higher Buddhist Education under Cambodia’s Ministry of Cult and Religion, explained that he continued interreligious exchange by holding an invited Revelation lecture at a Buddhist temple in Cambodia. Last year, 110 religious leaders participated; this year, the event grew into a large gathering with 850 attendees, including religious and community leaders.

Venerable Sok Bunthuen added, “At this event, 215 people signed the Religious Peace Pledge and committed to continued participation in future exchange programmes. It was a historic moment where religious and social leaders chose practical peace.”

Based on these achievements, he plans to host a “Religious Peace Education Camp” in January next year to further expand peace cooperation.

All religious leaders participating in the 3rd seminar read a resolution pledging, “We will fulfil the mission of delivering peace and truth and guide humanity on the path of salvation,” reaffirming their commitment to peace in action.

A Shincheonji Church official stated, “This seminar confirmed that the Bible is not the scripture of a single religion but contains universal truth for humanity. It served as an opportunity to understand each other’s faiths through the Word and restore the religious mission of peace and harmony.”

Chairman Lee Man hee emphasised, “We must reflect on the past, when criticism distanced us from God’s will, and be reborn as spiritual leaders who uphold the original values of spreading truth and achieving peace. Through dialogue and communication, let us achieve peace - the hope of God and our own hope.”

Meanwhile, the first seminar held in February 2024 drew more than 80 religious leaders from 10 faith groups across 28 countries, including Korea. The second seminar last year was completed by over 270 religious leaders from 57 countries.