The amount of water used globally to produce industrial materials has doubled over the last 25 years causing environmental strain, finds new research by Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU).



The study, co-authored by Stephan Lutter from the Institute for Ecological Economics at WU, investigated the ‘blue water footprint’ which is the freshwater taken from rivers, lakes, and aquifers need to make 16 major materials including steel, cement, papers and plastics.



Key findings



The researchers found that global freshwater use for material production rose from 25 billion cubic meters to more than 50 billion in 26 years.

Steel is the largest driver taking account of almost 40 percent of water used in material production.

Water used to make materials is becoming increasingly ‘hidden’ in global trade. Consequently, countries import goods without realising the size of water footprint attached to their imports

“These materials are essential for buildings, vehicles, infrastructure, and consumer products, but the water behind them is largely invisible. As demand for materials grows, the water stress will worsen in many regions unless we improve efficiency,” says Stephan Lutter.



The researchers recommend that governments and industries track water use in material supply chains and invest in water-saving technologies – especially in water-stressed countries.



The research paper analysed data from 164 countries between 1995 and 2021 and is published in Nature Sustainability.







