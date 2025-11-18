Arctech Innovation, in collaboration with the Wellcome Trust, have released the findings of a major international landscape review and workshop examining the global data, tools, and infrastructure available for understanding mosquito-borne arboviral diseases.



Held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the workshop brought together over 60 experts from 20 countries, representing academia, government, industry, and policy. Delegates identified significant data fragmentation and underutilisation of analytical tools, highlighting the urgent need for more integrated, interoperable, and equitable data systems to track and predict outbreaks of dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever, and Rift Valley fever.



Key findings include:

• Weak surveillance networks across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

• A need for technologies and tools that support real-time data collection and two-way sharing between researchers, policymakers, and communities.

• The importance of ethical, community-centred frameworks that embed trust and reciprocity into data sharing.



The report calls for further investment in multi-pathogen, multidisciplinary platforms and regional data hubs to enable faster responses and inform global health policy.



“Real-world impact starts with accessible, trusted data,” said Professor James Logan, CEO of Arctech Innovation. “By connecting science, technology, and ethics, we can transform how the world responds to vector-borne threats and protect communities most at risk.”



This work strengthens Arctech’s role as a global leader in data-driven disease surveillance and consultancy, supporting funders, governments, and private sector partners to design systems that move from research to real-world action.



Download the full report here: https://wellcomeopenresearch.org/documents/10-625



Notes to Editors

About Arctech Innovation

Arctech Innovation is transforming pest and disease prevention through scent science, AI, and sustainable engineering. A spin-out from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Arctech provides end-to-end scientific services in odour intelligence, efficacy testing, and regulatory consultancy. Its Odour-as-a-Service platform and Semeion iQ data engine enable partners across public health, agriculture, and animal health to detect, predict, and prevent biological threats more effectively.

Website: www.arctechinnovation.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/arctech-innovation