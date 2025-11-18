Harpenden UK, 18 November 2025.

Arctech Innovation, a pioneering science and technology company using scent science and AI to transform pest and disease prevention, has officially established a strategic base at Rothamsted, one of the world’s most prestigious agricultural research centres.



The move marks a major step in Arctech’s expansion into the agriculture and crop protection sectors, where its unique expertise in odour intelligence, efficacy testing, and regulatory consultancy will support the development of more sustainable and data-driven approaches to pest and disease management.



A spin-out from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Arctech Innovation has spent over a decade delivering world-class scientific services to help global partners validate and commercialise effective pest and vector control solutions.



Building on this foundation, Arctech Innovation is launching its Odour-as-a-Service (OaaS) platform into agriculture, providing odour-based detection and data solutions to help identify crop pests, pathogens, and stress signals earlier and more precisely.



The Rothamsted base also enhances Arctech’s existing end-to-end scientific services in agriculture, spanning laboratory, semi-field and field testing, regulatory submissions, and real-world validation. By combining chemical ecology, entomology, and odour profiling, the company enables agri-tech partners to generate high-quality data, accelerate discovery, and bring new biologicals, biopesticides, and digital tools to market faster.



“Rothamsted is one of the most respected research environments in the world, with a 175-year legacy of advancing agricultural science,” said Professor James Logan, CEO of Arctech Innovation. “Being based here allows us to expand our services in odour-based detection, efficacy testing, and validation, and to collaborate directly with leaders in sustainable farming and crop protection innovation. Together, we can transform how data and scent are used to predict, prevent, and manage agricultural threats.”



Through its proprietary Semeion iQ platform, Arctech converts odour and sensor data into actionable intelligence helping farmers, agronomists, and R&D teams make earlier, evidence-based decisions to protect crops, yields, and ecosystems.



With access to Rothamsted’s state-of-the-art laboratories, research farms, and cross-sector expertise, Arctech will collaborate with partners across science and industry to pioneer sustainable pest management, improve product performance, and support the wider transition toward regenerative agriculture.

Notes to Editors

About Arctech Innovation

Arctech Innovation is transforming pest and disease prevention through scent science, AI, and sustainable engineering. A spin-out from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Arctech provides end-to-end scientific services in odour intelligence, efficacy testing, and regulatory consultancy. Its Odour-as-a-Service platform and Semeion iQ data engine enable partners across public health, agriculture, and animal health to detect, predict, and prevent biological threats more effectively.

About Rothamsted

Founded in 1843, Rothamsted is the world’s oldest agricultural research institute, internationally renowned for its scientific excellence in crop science, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem resilience. The campus brings together leading agri-tech companies, start-ups, and research teams advancing innovation across the food and farming sector.

