Globaltic UK unveils the charcoal of the future — made from hazelnut shells! Smoke-free. Flame-free. Completely sustainable.
Innovative eco-friendly briquettes burn longer, cleaner, and hotter than ordinary charcoal — setting a new standard in sustainable grilling.
Globaltic UK has introduced a groundbreaking product — eco-briquettes made from hazelnut shells, designed for those who want a premium grilling experience that’s environmentally friendly and completely hypoallergenic.
Instead of traditional wood, these briquettes use recycled hazelnut shells- a natural resource that would otherwise go to waste. The result is charcoal that burns longer, produces no smoke or flames, delivers exceptional heat, and is entirely hypoallergenic.
“We’ve proven that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand. This isn’t just charcoal — it’s the future of grilling, providing high-quality heat with minimal environmental impact,”
says [Klim Director of Globaltic UK].
The briquettes are carbon-neutral, biodegradable, 100% hypoallergenic, and produced using renewable energy sources.
