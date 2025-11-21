London, Thursday 21 November 2025



TOCA Social officially kicked off the Christmas party season last night with its Jingle Bell Press Night at Westfield London, drawing an impressive line up of celebrity guests for an evening of football, cocktails and festive celebration.



Leading the arrivals was Denise Van Outen, joined by Junior and Princess Andre, who helped set a joyful tone for the night. The star-studded guest list also included appearances from Freddie Brazier, Harry Cooksley, Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu, Amelia Gething, Charlie Condou, Emma Barnes, Harry Derbridge, Indigo Stafford, Jamie Rhodes, Keye Luke, Kristina Goodsell, Lillia Turner, Linda Robson, Naomi Julien, Paul Liba,Tommy Bradley, and Zara Deniz.



Guests were among the first to experience TOCA Social’s festive offering, featuring limited-edition seasonal dishes such as the Ultimate Festive Turkey Burger, Pigs in Blankets with honey glaze, loaded cheesy fries, and churros with warm chocolate dipping sauce. Sweet-toothed visitors enjoyed the venue’s signature Terry’s Chocolate Orange Milkshake, while the bar unveiled its new line-up of Christmas cocktails, gingerbread lattes and mulled cider.



The evening showcased the full festive transformation of TOCA Social’s venues, complete with Christmas décor, entertainment and the return of TOCA Santa, who will invite guests throughout the season to take him on in a head-to-head football challenge for the chance to win prizes. With Christmas DJs scheduled every Thursday and Friday night, TOCA Social is gearing up for one of its biggest festive periods yet.

Whether for office celebrations, group nights out or family gatherings, TOCA Social offers a unique blend of immersive football games, premium food and drink and high-energy entertainment. For larger celebrations, bespoke packages and private hire options for groups of 25 or more are available across all venues.



TOCA Social is open daily at The O2, Birmingham’s Bullring & Grand Central, and Westfield London, White City.



More information is available at www.toca.social.social