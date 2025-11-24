24th November 2025 — (London): The 2nd Annual UWI London Benefit Dinner was another spectacular success.



Held in the impressive Great Hall of The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn on Friday, November 7th, the prestigious event, attended by distinguished guests, celebrated the very best of the Caribbean.



Baroness Patricia Scotland, the first woman Secretary General of The Commonwealth; Sir Trevor McDonald, renowned and beloved Journalist; and Ambassador Theresa Roberts, entrepreneur and philanthropist were among the honourees.



The black-tie event was held under the theme ‘Educate to Elevate’. Dignitaries in attendance included: Diane Abbott, the UK’s longest continuously serving woman Member of Parliament, Baroness Floella Benjamin and Professor Shirley Thompson (Co-Patrons).



Nathalie Emmanuel, Dominican British Actress known for her role in Game of Thrones, was the MC.



Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of The UWI, said:



“The UWI London Benefit Dinner is a signature event that celebrates varying expressions of Caribbean excellence. It was gratifying to see the overwhelming support from friends of The UWI in the UK, who believe in our mission to blend research, innovation and advocacy to drive climate action.



“The passage of Hurricane Melissa is a sobering reminder that this work must continue and we stand in solidarity with Jamaica during this difficult time.”



Proceeds will continue to fund post-graduate scholarships for students across the region who have a keen interest in climate action and environment, social and governance (ESG) themes.



Elizabeth Buchanan-Hind, Executive Director, UWI Advancement, noted:



“The UWI London Benefit Dinner is a beacon of hope, empowering the next generation to carry forward this essential work to ensure that the Caribbean remains not a victim of climate change, but a vanguard of sustainable innovation.”



The evening featured a silent auction and an exciting live bidding segment, which included luxurious prizes such as exotic resort accommodations in Barbados, Grenada, Cayman, Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis, and a dining experience with Sir Lenny Henry, 2024 UWI honouree and renowned actor, comedian and philanthropist



Awards presented were as follows:



Chancellor’s Awards:

• The VM Group is a leading Jamaican financial conglomerate, providing innovative products and services to clients in Jamaica, the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. VM continues to build on its almost 150-year strong heritage as a member-focused organisation.



• The University of Glasgow was founded in 1451 and it is ranked as a world top 100 university. The Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research, a joint initiative between the University of Glasgow and The University of the West Indies was founded in 2019, as part of a push towards reparatory justice.



Vice Chancellor’s Award:

• Ambassador Theresa Roberts is a philanthropist, art collector and entrepreneur, whose Jamaican heritage shapes her professional and personal endeavours. She is founder of the Jamaica Patty Company and was appointed Ambassador and Special Envoy for Culture and the Arts by the Government of Jamaica in 2023.



Luminary Awards:



• Sonita Alleyne is a Bajan award-winning media, business and social impact executive, who was appointed Master of Jesus College at the University of Cambridge, her alma mater. With her appointment in 2019, she became the first black person to lead a college at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.



• Sir Trevor McDonald hails from Trinidad and Tobago and is one of the UK’s most respected broadcasters. He is best known for his time at Independent Television (ITV), anchoring News at Ten and hosting Tonight with Trevor McDonald, the then flagship current affairs programme. He was knighted for his sterling contribution to journalism in 1999.



• Baroness Patricia Scotland is a daughter of Dominica, who created history in 2015 by becoming the first woman and second Caribbean national to hold the post of Secretary General of The Commonwealth. Baroness Scotland is also the first woman to be appointed Attorney General of the UK.



-END-



For more information, please contact Caron Schreuder - caron@longstoreyshort.com 07903422325