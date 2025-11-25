One of the world’s first EV fire blankets to be independently tested, passed and certified to the new regulated standard.



Fire Cloak™ has officially achieved certification to DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11, the world’s first regulated testing framework created specifically for EV fire limitation blankets. This confirms Fire Cloak™ as one of the first products globally to complete the full programme of testing and be certified to the new standard.



Published in November 2024, DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11 introduces a rigorous, evidence-led method for assessing the construction, performance and reliability of EV fire blankets. Developed by fire-safety professionals, emergency services, vehicle manufacturers and industry specialists, the specification brings clarity and control to a previously unregulated market.





A New Benchmark for EV Fire Safety



Certification to DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11 provides fire services, first responders, insurers and safety professionals with trusted, independent assurance. The specification requires proven performance across a wide set of criteria, including:



• Loop strap design and ignitability, including FMVSS 302 testing

• Clear positioning markers for accurate deployment in low-visibility conditions

• Thermal resistance, assessed through EN ISO 13501-1 and a dedicated DIN furnace test replicating 700–1,000°C thermal runaway scenarios

• Mechanical strength, cut resistance and load testing

• Material integrity, including PFAS-free manufacture and resistance to oils, greases, extinguishing agents and battery acids

• Deployment performance, with a required maximum 30-second deployment by two people on both wet and dry vehicles

• Storage and durability, including IP65-rated container testing

• Full marking, traceability and usage instructions



The certification also demands comprehensive evidence: photographic documentation, video capture of every stage, and independent expert thermal-resistance opinions.





Long-Standing Commitment to Rigorous Testing



Fire Cloak™’s approach to fire containment is rooted in transparency, testing and engineering integrity. Long before DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11 existed, Fire Cloak™ blankets had already undergone extensive independent fire-resistance testing relevant to lithium battery and vehicle-fire conditions, including:



• BS 476 Parts 6 & 7 – Class 0

• ASTM D6413 Vertical Flame Resistance – PASSED

• FMVSS 302 Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard – PASSED

• NFPA 701 Flame Retardancy – PASSED

• BS 476 Part 22 Indicative Furnace Test – Resisted 1,000°C for 90 minutes

• EN ISO 13501-1:2018 – A2, s1, d0



Fire Cloak™ blankets are engineered to withstand temperatures of up to 1,600°C, matching the extreme thermal conditions seen in lithium battery thermal runaway events.





Industry Commentary



“We welcome the introduction of DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11 because it raises the bar for everyone. EV environments demand equipment that’s proven, not promised, and this certification confirms the level of reliability and consistency we build into every Fire Cloak. It’s another step in our commitment to transparent testing and ensuring fire professionals can trust the tools they’re working with.”

— Mark Tamblyn, Fire Cloak™





Supporting Safer EV Environments



As EV adoption accelerates, effective fire-mitigation solutions are essential across car parks, workshops, recovery operations, charging hubs, transport fleets and industrial environments. DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11 brings long-awaited regulation to the sector and gives organisations clear confidence in the tools they rely on.

Fire Cloak™ will continue working alongside regulators, industry bodies and fire-safety experts to advance research, improve standards and strengthen safety across all EV environments.





Product Availability



The Fire Cloak™ EV Fire Limitation Blanket is available in three standard sizes designed for lithium batteries, passenger vehicles and larger commercial vehicles. A made-to-measure service is also available for specialist applications.

Product information:



• Fire Cloak™ main website – firecloak.co.uk

• EV Fire Blankets – firecloak.co.uk/ev-fire-blankets



DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11 certification files for both blanket sizes are available to download directly from the website.





About Fire Cloak™



Designed and manufactured in the UK, Fire Cloak™ delivers high-performance EV fire limitation blankets engineered for extreme fire conditions and trusted by emergency teams during thermal-runaway incidents. Driven by transparency, rigorous testing and continuous innovation, Fire Cloak™ provides proven protection when it matters most.



Confidence. Control. Continuity.