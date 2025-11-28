EHL is proud to announce the publication of its EHL Insights Report: Hospitality Outlook 2026, a forward-looking exploration of the forces reshaping hospitality in the coming year. From AI agents and immersive experiences to regenerative travel and food innovation, this report doesn’t just predict change — it challenges the industry to evolve.



As technology accelerates and expectations rise, hospitality is at a crossroads. The EHL Insights Report: Hospitality Outlook 2026 identified five major trends that will shape 2026 and beyond:



• AI Agents in Hospitality: Empowering People, Not Replacing Them

Autonomous AI systems are transforming service delivery — but the real story is how they support staff well-being and elevate guest experiences. The future is not machine vs. human; it’s machine with human or augmented human.



• The Future of Food: Tech-Enabled, Transparent, and Transformative

Food is becoming a vehicle for sustainability, identity, and innovation. From blockchain to circular foodservice models, hospitality is leading a revolution in how we eat — and why it matters.



• A New Era of Leadership: Human-Centric Leadership as the Future of Work

Leadership is evolving. Vulnerability, authenticity, and trust are no longer optional — they’re essential. As Gen Z enters the workforce and labor challenges persist, hospitality must rethink how it leads.



• Immersive Experience Economy: Hospitality as Transformation

Guests want more than comfort — they want meaning. Through storytelling, sensory design, and AR/VR, hospitality is becoming the architect of unforgettable, immersive experiences.



• Regenerative Hospitality: Beyond Sustainability, Toward Impact

“Net zero” is no longer enough. Regenerative hospitality aims for “net positive” — restoring ecosystems, empowering communities, and embedding purpose into every stay.



What matters the most is how the industry will respond to those trends.





The EHL Insights Report: Hospitality Outlook 2026 is available for download starting November 27, 2025. This annual publication is a trend forecast to help strategically guide professionals, educators, and innovators who want to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. By combining academic research, expert insights, and real-world examples, the report provides actionable perspectives for hospitality businesses. It also serves as a benchmark for all sectors that thrive on human-centered service.



