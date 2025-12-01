1st December 2025

Contact: Stephen Duke

Email: sduke@westlake.com

Tel: 01482 880478



Woodmansey, East Yorkshire – Tapco Roofing Products has determined the four outstanding project winners in the 2025 Tapco Elite Roofing Awards Program. Three residential and one commercial roofing project have captured the awards for showcasing the most appealing roofing projects in the UK using Tapco Roofing Products.



“Each of the winners features TapcoSlate products on their roofing projects,” says Michael Winter, General Manager at Tapco Roofing Products. “They showcase excellence of installation work, outstanding visual impact and the ability of the roofing contractor’s work to transform the look of a project.”



2025 Tapco Elite Roofing Award Winners include:



Dean Potts Roofing Ltd. out of Upper Collwall, Malvern, for the restoration of the roof on the Malvern Hills Hotel & Restaurants. A TapcoSlate roof in Pewter Grey was added to the historic structure in 2020.



“We definitely believe TapcoSlate was a good investment for the hotel. It was a perfect match for the Welsh slate that was on other parts of the building. More than that, five years later, I would say that if we had to do it all over again, we would get the TapcoSlate roof again. And, we have no hesitation about continuing to work with Dean Potts Roofing Ltd. Their crew is considerate of our guests, clean up after themselves on a daily basis and meet their promised deadlines. We are pleased with the workers and with the results we always get working with this company.”

Matthew Cooke

Proprietor

Malvern Hills Hotel & Restaurants



H. I. Building Contractors, out of Horsham, West Sussex, for installation of a TapcoSlate roof in Pewter Grey on a new build project in Coxwold. The contractors installed the impact-resistant roofing in 2021 to prevent falling pinecones from a massive fir tree from damaging roofing tiles.



“The finished roof looked like real slate tiles. We had the fir tree for several more years until it died. During that time we didn’t have any damage at all to the roof. The old-fashioned clay tiles previously on the roof would have been destroyed. The TapcoSlate tiles were definitely a good investment for us. The roof sets the tone for our home and the H. I. Building Contractors team turned our vision into reality.”

Martin Bugler

Homeowner



RF Roofing Ltd., out of Coldstream, Berwickshire, for installation of TapcoSlate tiles in Charcoal Black alongside solar panels on a roof in Lanark in 2024. The challenging project resulted in the homeowners feeding back nearly 50% more energy to the national power grid than they consume.



“Right from the start the goal for the roof was to maximise our solar panels. Next was ensuring the panels and roofing tiles fit seamlessly together to give us a weatherproof and low maintenance structure.



“The TapcoSlate product is well suited to support these goals, and Ricky Fletcher made it happen. We know he and his crew put all their expertise on the line for us to make this a perfect roof. They very much deserve being recognized with this Elite Roofing Award!”

Emma Candy

Homeowner





Visions of Oxford Ltd., Oxford, Oxfordshire, for a multi-year project involving a three-stage replacement/new-build project transforming and expanding a small, older home into a spacious, larger house. TapcoSlate tiles in Pewter Grey were used to accent the home’s grey stonework and stark white rendering with black accents.



“The Visions of Oxford team stayed on the planned schedule, kept me informed and involved, and gave me options instead of excuses whenever possible. This company was considerate of my property and the ongoing evolution of the project.



“As for the TapcoSlate roof, I’m very pleased with the investment we made. It’s so hardy. I’ve loved not having to stress out about it being damaged when myself or other trades are clomping about on it. It’s basically guaranteed to be maintenance free for many years, so roof repairs will likely never cross my mind again.”

Adam Dixon-Chapman

Homeowner





2025 Tapco Elite Roofing Awards winners are receiving £1,000 credit each on a future Tapco roofing purchase, the ability to promote their winning project as a Tapco Masterpiece Project and the creation of a dedicated project profile on the Tapco Roofing Products website. Winners are also receiving a trophy to honour their achievement and a professional photo shoot of their winning project.



With its authentically shaped textured surfaces and riven edges moulded in each piece, TapcoSlate products used in each of the winning projects replicate natural slate roofing tiles. However, this durable product will not crack, break or delaminate like quarried slate. Backed by a 40-year manufacturer’s warranty, the lightweight, easy-to-install product provides a refined appearance with reduced jobsite waste, resulting in lower installation costs.



