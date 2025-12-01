FT Rankings 2025: POLIMI Graduate School of Management tops business schools at technical universities in Europe



The School confirms three consecutive years of growth and consolidation, rising to 35th place in Europe and staying at the top of the Financial Times rankings thanks to the quality of its programmes and the results of its strategic plan.



Milan, 1 December 2025 – Capping off a year of international excellence for the quality of its teaching, POLIMI Graduate School of Management, part of the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano, has improved its position among the top business schools in Europe. According to the most recent Financial Times European Business Schools Rankings 2025, the School ranks 1st among the business schools affiliated with technical universities in Europe.



In the overall rankings, POLIMI Graduate School of Management comes 35th in the continent’s Top 100, gaining two positions compared to last year and reaffirming its excellence once again since it first entered the rankings in 2010.



“We are very proud to see our School confirmed at the top of the Financial Times European Business Schools Rankings 2025,” said Vittorio Chiesa and Federico Frattini, respectively President and Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management. “This achievement rewards the extraordinary work of our community and the quality of our programmes, which continue to grow and gain international recognition. It confirms that the path we have taken – based on innovation, inclusion, and positive impact – is the right one. We will continue to invest in the quality and development of the School, convinced that excellent management education is essential to developing leaders capable of contributing to a more equitable and inclusive future.”



The FT European Business School Rankings 2025 recognised the excellence of POLIMI GSoM’s educational programmes, which have helped consolidate its position at the top. The EMBA programmes, in particular, have seen considerable improvement since last year, moving up 10 positions in the rankings.



A significant step forward has been taken by the Executive Education Open Programs too, which have also risen by 10 places since the previous year, moving up from 44th in 2024 to 34th in 2025, certifying the continued growth of the executive education portfolio.



THREE YEARS OF RESULTS AND TRANSFORMATION

These results are the culmination of the School’s significant growth over the past three years, driven by the “Positive Impact through Education” (PIE) Strategic Plan. From 2023 to 2025, POLIMI Graduate School of Management became the largest business school in Italy in terms of the number of courses offered and students enrolled, with over 28,200 students trained in 2025 (of whom 1,130 were in Masters programmes) and an increase of 127% compared to 2022. In the same period, the School significantly expanded its educational offer, launching 7 new Masters, 6 new MBA specialisations and 66 new management training courses at the Management Academy, reaching a portfolio composed of 61 Masters (including the offer for Institutions and Public Administration) and 300 management training courses for companies and individuals.



The relational dimension was also affected by this growth: the number of Master's partner companies rose by 37% compared to 2022, CEOs involved in teaching and extracurricular activities increased by 30%, and 80 new partnerships were signed, offering students the opportunity to study at other business schools around the world. On the career development front, placement activities reached over 6,000 selection interviews in 2025 alone, an 84% increase compared to 2021–2022. At the same time, the School’s Strategic Plan has already exceeded its targets for the two-year period 2024–2025, training 11,313 people on innovation for sustainability and impact and inspiring over 1.2 million through content, events and awareness-raising initiatives.



This path confirms how the commitment to combine Purpose, academic excellence, and collaboration with businesses and institutions is today one of the key factors in the School’s international positioning, recognised by the Financial Times and major global rankings.





/ENDS

For more information, please contact olivia@bluesky-pr.com